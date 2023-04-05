County health agency notifies Father Joe’s community of possible tuberculosis infection





The San Diego County Tuberculosis Control Program Tuesday notified staff, volunteers and clients who may have contracted tuberculosis at various Father Joe’s Village programs. Affected programs include Father Joe’s Bad Weather Shelter, San Diego Day Center, Food Service, Employment and Education Services, and Village Health Center, with potential exposure dates from January 14 through March 3. there is. Tuberculosis is an airborne disease that spreads from person to person through inhalation of airborne bacteria. People with active TB are often unaware that they have TB and can be infected for months before being diagnosed. Most people who are exposed to tuberculosis do not become infected. “Symptoms of active TB include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis don’t get sick right away. “This is called a latent tuberculosis infection,” she said. “Some people with tuberculosis will become ill in the future, possibly years later, if their underlying tuberculosis infection is not treated. and skin tests are effective. People experiencing homelessness are at increased risk of tuberculosis for a variety of reasons, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. These reasons include the increased risk of transmission in group settings, challenges with access to healthcare, and the presence of certain medical conditions that may be more common and/or serious among people experiencing homelessness. It is included. Tuberculosis rates are much higher among those who have experienced homelessness, but 90% of people in the county who are diagnosed with tuberculosis have never been homeless recently. The number of people diagnosed with active tuberculosis in San Diego County has declined since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. In 2020 he was reported to have 192 and in 2021 he had 201 with active tuberculosis. According to preliminary data, 208 people are reported to have active tuberculosis in 2022. Without preventative treatment, health officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpbs.org/news/local/2023/04/04/county-health-agency-notifies-father-joes-community-of-possible-tb-exposure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related