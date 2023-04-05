Health
What effect do nuts have on gastrointestinal health?
In a recent study published in nutrients In the journal, researchers from Italy and the United States have published a comprehensive overview of the latest research on the effects of nut consumption on gastrointestinal health.
study: Effects of Nuts on Gastrointestinal HealthImage Credit: KrzysztofSlusarczyk/Shutterstock.com
Background
Nuts are considered a nutrient-dense food rich in healthy lipids, bioactive phytochemicals, and dietary fiber.
The beneficial effects of nut consumption on a variety of chronic diseases have been extensively documented, particularly with respect to cardiometabolic benefits, but scientific evidence for potential beneficial effects on gastrointestinal health is lacking.
Effects of Nuts on Gastrointestinal Health
Alpha diversity refers to the level of diversity within a particular microbial community. Alpha diversity measures usually consider the total number of species and their relative abundance. Chao-1 is a frequently used index to quantify species richness, and the Shannon and Simpson indices are commonly employed to assess species richness and evenness.
A recent study evaluated the effects of snacking on almonds and graham crackers. This study reported significant changes in the Chao-1 index and the Shannon index.
Beta diversity refers to differences in diversity between different communities. Qualitative plots are generated to display beta diversity for a particular method, such as the UniFrac distance. Conversely, the weighted UniFrac distance is quantitative.
A series of four almond-related studies found that two of them observed no effect on beta diversity when utilizing weighted and unweighted UniFrac distances. However, one study reported elevated beta diversity when unweighted UniFrac distances were used, whereas another study measured beta diversity but no data are presented. I did.
Variability was seen in the effects of nut consumption on alpha and beta diversity. The discrepancies in the observed results are attributed to several factors, including differences in the duration of the intervention, the number of nuts administered, the level of dietary regulation during the intervention, the types of meals used for comparison, and meal sizes. There is a possibility. research group.
Effects of Nuts on Microbial End Products
Short Chain Fatty Acids: Short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are organic acids containing less than 6 carbon atoms.
They are produced by the fermentation of dietary fiber by intestinal bacteria in the colon.SCFAs are important for maintaining gut health, improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and protecting against colon cancer. Associated with various health benefits. A group of SCFAs includes acetate, butyrate, and propionate.
Microorganisms or hosts can utilize these SCFAs as energy substrates. The aforementioned molecular alterations can suppress nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-kB) activation, alter downstream inflammatory mediators, and trigger intracellular signaling pathways that can enhance epithelial barrier function. .
Few nut intervention studies have quantified levels of SCFAs in faeces. No significant changes were observed in her SCFA concentrations in the faeces of individuals consuming the control diet or either type of almond compared to baseline.
Combining the data obtained from both forms of almonds, we observed relatively high butyric acid concentrations in the feces in contrast to the control group.
A recent brief clinical study on walnuts observed that consumption of walnuts for 3 days in healthy individuals altered the gut microbiota and increased levels of SCFAs.
Bile Acids: Bile acids are a group of steroidal acids synthesized in the liver and secreted into the small intestine to aid in the digestion and absorption of fats.
In a clinical trial involving 18 participants who were given either walnuts or a walnut-free control diet for 3 weeks, fecal bile acid levels were assessed at the culmination of each intervention.
No significant variation was observed in the levels of primary bile acids quantified between the two dietary interventions.
Changes in bile acid levels induced by walnuts suggest that walnuts may affect various cell signaling pathways, potentially influencing disease outcome via these microbially derived end-products. It suggests that there is a
Gastrointestinal disease and walnut consumption
Alpha-linolenic acid, a type of fatty acid found in walnuts, is converted to docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid.
These two compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Aggregation mechanisms may involve, to some extent, effects on cells associated with immunity and inflammation.
Elucidating the potential health benefits of incorporating walnuts into the diet and investigating the impact of their phytochemical composition will provide additional research to uncover the underlying mechanisms involved in disease prevention. can catalyze the
Studies have shown that consuming walnut fractions can prevent the development of gastric mucosal lesions such as gastritis, stomach ulcers, and stomach cancer.
One study observed that components of walnuts exhibited gastroprotective and cancer-preventive properties against alcohol-induced inflammation. It was associated with a decrease in inflammatory cytokines.
Walnut consumption resulted in a significant reduction in the incidence of gastric cancer, along with a significant reduction in prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) levels. These two proinflammatory mediators are important for tumor promotion.
Conclusion
The current review describes the physiological mechanisms involved in tree nut digestion. Certain studies have shown that nut consumption may have a positive impact on the microbiome, but clinical trial results are still inconclusive.
It is worth noting that investigations into the effects of nut consumption on microbial communities are in preliminary stages.
In addition, the wide range of study designs, study methodologies, age and health status of subjects, nut consumption, types and durations complicated the findings.
|
