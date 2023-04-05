Lack of sleep increases risk of asthma





4 April 2023 – People with poor sleep habits are more likely to develop asthma, a large new study shows. In people with a pre-existing genetic predisposition to respiratory disorders, the combination of family history and poor sleep habits more than doubled the risk of developing asthma. People who have already been diagnosed with asthma often have trouble sleeping. However, these latest findings show that the relationship between sleep and asthma is “two-way,” suggesting that sleep problems may lead to new asthma diagnoses. There may be “Healthy sleep patterns reflect reduced asthma risk in the adult population and may be beneficial in asthma prevention, regardless of genetic status,” study authors from Shandong University, China, said in a journal. I am writing to BMJ Open Respiratory Study“Early detection and management of sleep disturbances may be beneficial in reducing the incidence of asthma.” Researchers found that even if there was a genetic risk of developing asthma, having healthy sleep habits significantly reduced that chance. Using benchmarks from previous studies, healthy sleep habits were defined as: Think of yourself as a “morning person” rather than a “night person”.

Get 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

I never or rarely have insomnia.

No snoring.

I don’t feel sleepy often during the day. of study We analyzed data from the UK Biobank for over 450,000 Britons aged 37 to 73 who reported sleep from 2006 to 2010. The average age he was 56 years old. During the survey, 17,836 people were diagnosed with asthma. Median follow-up was 8 years. Asthma is a disease characterized by difficulty breathing, coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. This problem is caused by the airways becoming narrow, swollen, and producing excess mucus. mayo clinic I will explain. Approximately 8% of people in the United States have asthma. CDCreported that 204 children and 3,941 adults died from asthma attacks in 2020. The majority of adult deaths occurred among people over the age of 35. The researchers found that other predictors of asthma diagnosis during follow-up were low education levels, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, hypertension, diabetes, depression, acid reflux, and high exposure to air pollution. I discovered that I have

