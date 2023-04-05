Clinical Tool Demonstrates Effectiveness in Assessing COPD, Asthma and Type 2 Diabetes







Source/Disclosure

Disclosure:

Claessens and colleagues do not report relevant financial disclosures.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: A chronic disease burden assessment tool was developed to facilitate shared decision-making.

This tool was effective in distinguishing groups of patients with various chronic diseases. Recent research in Annals of Family Medicine We confirmed the validity and reliability of clinical tools to assess the burden of COPD, type 2 diabetes and asthma. “Effective disease management is essential to the care of people with chronic diseases.” Danny KraesensePhD, Written by doctors from the Department of Family Medicine, Maastricht University in the Netherlands. “A key component of disease management is self-management, which begins with insight into what the patient has experienced with the burden of disease.”

The chronic disease burden assessment tool has demonstrated efficacy and reliability in assessing type 2 diabetes, COPD and asthma in patients. Image: Adobe Stock.

Researchers found that most questionnaires Unable to ascertain the extent of the burden Because they focus only on quality of life. The Chronic Disease Burden Assessment (ABCC) tool has emerged as a viable resource to support clinical decision-making, capturing the full spectrum of disease burden and comparing generic and disease-specific questionnaires. questionnaire combines both factors. “However, assessing the psychometric properties of the ABCC scale is a necessary element before bringing the ABCC tool into clinical practice,” they wrote. Claessens et al. therefore conducted a cross-sectional questionnaire study comparing the ABCC scale with audits of the St. George Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ), the Standardized Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire (AQLQ-S), and the Diabetes Dependent Quality of Life Questionnaire (ADDQoL19). It was conducted. Determine its validity and reliability. The study cohort consisted of 187 Dutch patients. Of those, he had 65 with her COPD, 62 with asthma, and 60 with her type 2 diabetes. Researchers found that the ABCC tool exceeded the efficacy threshold in 75% of comparisons with the SGRQ, 100% of comparisons with the AQLQ-S questionnaire, and 75% of comparisons with the ADDQoL19. Claessens and colleagues highlighted several findings that further support the efficacy of the tool in chronically ill patients. COPD, distinguishing groups of asthma patients and type 2 diabetes;

Shows the consistency of the total score with multiple-item domains.and

COPD, asthma and type 2 diabetes had intraclass correlation coefficient scores of 0.95, 0.93 and 0.95, respectively, indicating optimal test-retest reliability. They added that the ABCC tool primarily utilizes single-item domains, as opposed to the multiple-item domains that other surveys have. Going forward, “further studies are needed to test the efficacy of the ABCC tool and to evaluate the user experience when using the tool in clinical settings,” the researchers concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230404/clinical-tool-demonstrates-validity-in-assessments-for-copd-asthma-type-2-diabetes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related