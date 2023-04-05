What You Need to Know About Spring Allergy Season





An increasingly important factor to consider when assessing allergy seasons is the impact of global warming. Stephen Krinzman, Associate Professor and Director of Allergy Services at UMass Memorial Medical Center, said: “Also, increased carbon dioxide levels in the air supply plants with increased carbon dioxide, which actually increases pollen intensity.” Each spring, the severity of pollen allergies fluctuates. Pollen relies on warm weather, says Clintsmann, so the strength of spring allergies is highly dependent on the weather. The sooner it warms up, the longer the time window for trees to pollinate can be. “Allergy season usually starts in March, which is interesting because that’s before the trees are pollinated,” says Krinzman. “In fact, there are already measurable levels of tree pollen in the area.” Medications are the number one enemy of spring allergies, and there are many different options. Krinzman says that for many people, over-the-counter options work well, but there are times when more targeted treatment is needed. “Common forms of Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec are convenient because you can take them as needed,” says Krinzman. “Most people have no side effects and it helps with sneezing and itching. For more severe allergies, it makes the most sense to put the medicine in the problem area, and nasal drops are much more effective.” Effective.” However, nasal sprays such as oxymetazoline, sold under the brand name Afrin, are addictive. According to Klinzmann, steroid nasal sprays are the safest because they work without making the body dependent on them. “Steroid nasal sprays stay in your nose and don’t go into your body,” says Krinzman. “It’s not like taking a steroid pill, it’s not addictive. When you stop, it stops working like any other drug. There’s no addiction you get from them.” The timing of taking allergy medication is not as predictable as some people assume. Krinzman says the steroidal nasal drops work for him within five days, while the pills can relieve symptoms in just an hour. Clintsmann said the best way to avoid allergen exposure is to keep the outside air out of your home, no matter how inviting the warmth of spring is. “So if you have an air conditioner that works very well as a pollen filter, closing the house and using the air conditioner during pollen season can make a big difference,” Clintsmann said.

