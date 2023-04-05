Connect with us

Health

amygdala signal abnormalities and cognitive impairment in untreated schizophrenia.

amygdala signal abnormalities and cognitive impairment in untreated schizophrenia.

 


  • Volk DW, Lewis D.A. Impaired prefrontal cortex inhibition in schizophrenia: association with cognitive dysfunction. physiological behavior. 2002;77(4–5):501–5.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Nelson MD, Seikin AJ, Flashman LA, Riordan HJ. Decreased hippocampal volume in schizophrenia as assessed by magnetic resonance imaging: a meta-analytic study. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 1998;55(5):433–40.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Klein-Flügge MC, Jensen DEA, Takagi Y, Priestley L, Verhagen L, Smith SM, Rushworth MFS. Relationship between nuclear-specific amygdala connectivity and aspects of human mental health. Human Behavior in Nature 2022.

  • Ho NF, Li Hui Chong P, Lee DR, Chew QH, Chen G, Sim K. Amygdala in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder: synthesis of structural MRI, diffusion tensor imaging, and functional connectivity findings at rest. Harv Rev Psychiatry. 2019;27(3):150–64.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Bordi F, LeDoux J, Clugnet MC, Pavlides C. Single-unit activity in the lateral nucleus of the amygdala and upper layers of the striatum in freely moving rats: velocity, discharge pattern, and response to acoustic stimuli. Behav Neurosci. 1993;107(5):757–69.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Marek R, Strobel C, Bredy TW, Sah P. Amygdala and medial prefrontal cortex: partners in the fear circuit. J Physiol. 2013;591(10):2381–91.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Sah P, Faber ES, Lopez De Armentia M, Power J. Amygdala complex: anatomy and physiology. Physiol Rev. 2003;83(3):803–34.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Liu WZ, Zhang WH, Zheng ZH, Zou JX, Liu XX, Huang SH, You WJ, He Y, Zhang JY, Wang XD, et al. Identification. Nat Commu. 2020;11(1):2221.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Benes FM. Amygdala cortical circuits in schizophrenia: from circuits to molecules. Neuropsychopharmacology: Official publication of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. 2010;35(1):239–57.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Hall J, Whalley HC, McKirdy JW, Romaniuk L, McGonigle D, McIntosh AM, Baig BJ, Gountouna VE, Job DE, Donaldson DI, et al. Overactivation of the neutral face fear system in schizophrenia. biopsychiatry. 2008;64(1):70–3.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Barth C, Nerland S, de Lange AG, Wortinger LA, Hilland E, Andreassen OA, Jørgensen KN, Agartz I. In vivo amygdala nuclear volume in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sizov bull. 2021;47(5):1431–41.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Killgore WD, Rosso IM, Gruber SA, Yurgelun-Todd DA. Amygdala volume and verbal memory capacity in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Cogn Behav Neurology: Official J Soc Behav Cogn Neurol. 2009;22(1):28–37.

    article

    Google Scholar

  • Mukherjee P, Whalley HC, McKirdy JW, Sprengelmeyer R, Young AW, McIntosh AM, Lawrie SM, Hall J. Altered amygdala connectivity in the social brain of schizophrenia. Sizov bull. 2014;40(1):152–60.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Tian L, Meng C, Yan H, Zhao Q, Liu Q, Yan J, Han Y, Yuan H, Wang L, Yue W, et al. Reveals amygdala abnormalities in relatives. PLoS ONE. 2011;6(12):e28794.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Athanassiou M, Dumais A, Iammatteo V, De Benedictis L, Dubreucq JL, Potvin S. Angry face processing in schizophrenic patients with a history of suicide: an fMRI study examining brain activity and connectivity. Prog Neuro-psychopharmacol Biol Psychiatry. 2021; 107:110253.

    article

    Google Scholar

  • Kay SR, Fiszbein A, Opler LA. Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale of Schizophrenia (PANSS). Sizov bull. 1987; 13(2):261–76.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Goette WF, Goette HE. A meta-analysis of the accuracy of implantable performance adequacy measures from a repeatable battery for assessment of neuropsychological status. Clin Neuropsychocall. 2019;33(6):1044–68.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Rolls ET, Huang CC, Lin CP, Feng J, Joliot M. Automated anatomical labeling atlas 3. neuro image 2020, 206:116189.

  • Marder SR, Canon TD. schizophrenia. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(18):1753–61.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Silva MA, Restrepo D. Functional recovery in schizophrenia. Rev Colomb Psiquiatr (Engl Ed). 2019;48(4):252–60.

    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Vita A, Barlati S. Recovery from schizophrenia: Is it possible? Curr Opin Psychiatry. 2018;31(3):246–55.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Marwaha S, Johnson S, Bebbington P, Stafford M, Angermeyer M, Brugha T, Azorin J, Kilian R, Hansen K, Toumi M. Employment rates and correlations among people with schizophrenia in the UK, France and Germany. Br J Psychiatry :J Psychiatry. 2007; 191:30–7.

    article

    Google Scholar

  • Tan N., Van Os J. [The schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders in the DSM-5]. Journal Psychiatrist. 2014;56(3):167–72.

    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Sah P. Fear, Anxiety, and the Amygdala. neuron. 2017;96(1):1–2.

    article
    Cass
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Haukvik UK, Hartberg CB, Agartz I. Schizophrenia – what does structural MRI show? No Tidsskr, no Laegeforen. 2013; 133(8):850–3.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Coyle JT. Schizophrenia: Fundamental and clinical. Adv Neurobiol. 2017; 15:255–80.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Takayanagi Y, Sasabayashi D, Takahashi T, Furuichi A, Kido M, Nishikawa Y, Nakamura M, Noguchi K, Suzuki M. Reduced cortical thickness in Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Disorder. Schizophr Bull. 2020;46(2):387–94.

    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Rauch AV, Reker M, Ohrmann P, Pedersen A, Bauer J, Dannlowski U, Harding L, Koelkebeck K, Konrad C, Kugel H, et al. Increased amygdala activation during automatic processing of facial emotions in schizophrenia. Psychiatric resolution. 2010;182(3):200–6.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Prestia A, Kavedo E, Boccardi M, Musio C, Adorni A, Geroldi C, Bonetti M, Thompson PM, Frisoni GB. Regional structural differences between hippocampus and amygdala in elderly patients with schizophrenia. Am J Geriatric Psychiatry. 2015;23(1):47–58.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Tang X, Lyu G, Chen M, Huang W, Lin Y. Morphometric abnormalities of the amygdala and hippocampus in first-episode schizophrenia using deformation-based shape analysis. front psychiatry. 2020; 11:677.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Pedraza O, Bowers D, Gilmore R. Hippocampus and amygdala asymmetry in MRI volumetric measurements in normal adults. J Int Neuropsychological Society: JINS. 2004;10(5):664–78.

    article

    Google Scholar

  • Huang Z, Ruan D, Huang B, Zhou T, Shi C, Yu X, Chan RCK, Wang Y, Pu C. Negative symptoms are associated with asymmetric changes in brain structures in the amygdala and superior temporal regions of schizophrenia patients. correlated. front psychiatry. 2022;13:1000560.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Jung YH, Shin JE, Lee YI, Jang JH, Jo HJ, Choi SH. Resting-state functional connectivity and hemispheric asymmetry changes in the amygdala in patients with social anxiety disorder. front psychiatry. 2018; 9:164.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Zheng F, Li C, Zhang D, Cui D, Wang Z, Qiu J. Volume studies of hippocampal and amygdala subregions in schizophrenia. Quant Imaging Med Surg. 2019;9(6):1025–36.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Wang G, Lyu H, Wu R, Ou J, Zhu F, Liu Y, Zhao J, Guo W. Amygdala resting-state functional hypoconnectivity in clinical high-risk conditions and first-episode schizophrenia. Behavior of brain imaging. 2020;14(5):1840–9.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Gangadin SS, Khan W, Schewe TW, Kharshof Pol HE, Boson MG. Decreased resting-state functional connectivity in the hippocampal-midbrain-striatal network in patients with schizophrenia. J Psychiatr Res. 2021;138:83–8.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Matsuda Y, Makinodan M, Morimoto T, Kishimoto T. Neural changes after cognitive repair therapy in schizophrenia. J Neuropsychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2019;73(11):676–84.

    Google Scholar

  • Kraguljac NV, McDonald WM, Widge AS, Rodriguez CI, Tohen M, Nemeroff CB. Neuroimaging biomarkers in schizophrenia. J Psychiatry. 2021; 178(6):509–21.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Gomez FV, Zhu X, Grace AA. Stress during critical periods of development and risk of schizophrenia. Schizophre Res. 2019;213:107–13.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Gong J, Wang J, Luo X, Chen G, Huang H, Huang R, Huang L, Wang Y. Abnormalities in intrinsic regional brain activity in first-episode and chronic schizophrenia: a meta-analysis of resting-state functional MRI. J Psychiatry Neuroscience. 2020;45(1):55–68.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Li F, Lui S, Yao L, Hu J, Lv P, Huang X, Mechelli A, Sweeney JA, Gong Q. Longitudinal changes in resting brain activity in patients with first episode of schizophrenia: one-year follow-up. Investigative Functional MR Imaging Study. Radiology. 2016;279(3):867–75.

    article
    PubMed

    Google Scholar

  • Qiu X, Xu W, Zhang R, Yan W, Ma W, Xie S, Zhou M. Regional homogeneity brain changes in schizophrenia: an inferred meta-analysis of activation potential. psychiatric investigation. 2021;18(8):709–17.

    article
    PubMed
    PubMed Central

    Google Scholar

  • Xu Y, Zhuo C, Qin W, Zhu J, Yu C. Altered spontaneous brain activity in schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and large sample study. Biomed Res Int 2015, 2015:204628.

    • Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-04728-6

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

    Related Topics: