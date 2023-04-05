How do you know if diabetes is affecting your kidneys? What foods should you avoid?





Diabetes diagnosis always raises concerns about long-term complications involving various body organs. The complications my patients fear most are those related to their kidneys. Images of dialysis machines and transplant surgery jump into my eyes. This is especially true for those who have seen these modalities used by family and friends.

More than one-third of people with diabetes face kidney complications. Uncontrolled sugar doesn’t cause any symptoms by itself, so it often doesn’t feel abnormal in the early stages. However, prolonged elevated blood sugar levels, especially when accompanied by high blood pressure, slowly and silently erode the kidneys. , the kidneys are already considerably affected. Early diagnosis is possible with blood and urine tests. The earliest sign is increased protein in the urine, which can precede renal failure by years and should be checked at least annually. What has become is a major step forward in this area. These tests can be done on site at your doctor’s office or hospital. Symptoms then begin to appear as blood levels of urea and creatinine begin to rise. Decreased needs or unexpected hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) from common medications can be clues to kidney involvement. Patients may be happy that they need less medication, but it may actually reflect a worsening kidney condition. Why are the kidneys affected by uncontrolled diabetes? One of the main effects of diabetes is damage to small blood vessels. The tiny arteries that flush our kidneys and allow them to drain toxic dirt while retaining nutrient fluids and electrolytes can become clogged in diabetes. It drops and waste products accumulate in the body along with water and salt. At the same time, the kidneys begin to leak protein. Nerve involvement is also common in diabetes. This weakens the bladder muscles, causing urine to accumulate, reflux, and frequent infections. Repeated infections also damage the kidneys, sometimes irreversibly. Diabetes and hypertension are usually closely related. Hypertension is at the heart of diabetes-related kidney complications and is as dangerous as uncontrolled blood sugar. Smoking is a major risk factor, and a family history of diabetic kidney disease also contributes to diabetic nephropathy. make it easier. What can people with diabetes do to protect their kidneys? Achieving the correct targets for blood sugar and blood pressure is critical to this. HbA1c (which reflects the level of diabetes control over the past 3 months) should generally be 7% or less, but this depends on age, duration of diabetes, and presence of comorbidities. For diabetics, it is important to check HbA1c every 3 months. Blood pressure should be below 130/80 and not above 140/90. Proper management from the beginning can keep you from facing complications in small vessels such as the eyes and kidneys. Therefore, apart from controlling blood sugar and blood pressure from the beginning, treatment of concurrent infections of the urinary tract is essential. An important factor accelerating kidney damage is the unregulated use of painkillers in India. They are toxic to the kidneys and their use should be limited to compelling circumstances. No smoking is required. The use of antihypertensive drugs, such as ACE inhibitors (“prill”) and ARBs (“sartans”), which protect the kidneys from damage, and now newer antidiabetic drugs such as empadapa and canagliflozin, affect not only the kidneys, but also Heart is also recommended. These new antidiabetic drugs have changed our approach to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease in diabetes. Especially since some therapies may contain heavy metals that are toxic to the kidneys. What about dietary interventions? A dietician should be consulted to plan meals for people with diabetes and kidney disease. Fresh homemade food is preferred over processed or restaurant food.Most Indian patients do not need protein restriction because our protein intake is already low.Restricting protein accelerates muscle breakdown. only be done. Reducing your salt (and sometimes water) intake is important, but the modern trend to use low-sodium salts is dangerous because many such salts are potassium-based. Potassium-rich foods such as tomatoes may need to be avoided. , nuts, cola, and most processed foods are high in phosphorus and should be avoided. Of course, regular exercise and adequate sleep also go a long way in controlling diabetes and preventing its sinister complications. If you follow these basics from the beginning, it is possible to prevent or slow kidney involvement in diabetes. It might be. Today dialysis has become very convenient for patients and many can continue for years while maintaining a good quality of life. Kidney transplants are also now much more widely available in India and Excellent results. The public availability of these advances has significantly improved outcomes for end-stage renal disease. But the old adage that “prevention is better than cure” still holds.

