Migraine Self-Care: A Battle On All Sides

When Melanie Concordia was eight years old, the pain first appeared as she rode the school bus home. she had a headache Her head pounded with the rocking bass.

Twenty-five years later, the experience remains with her. She “vividly remembers putting her head against the cold glass window of the bus,” Concordia says. “It gave me some relief.”

A mysterious childhood headache portended the disease Concordia is still battling. Approximately 40 million in the United States people suffering from migraines, chronic neurological disease It causes severe pain by releasing inflammatory substances that dilate blood vessels.

Migraine headaches take a toll on people’s lives.that is It is the second most common cause of disability in the world and number one among young women.About ten years ago, Concordia was one of them. Her persistent and troubling migraines forced her out of her workplace, leaving her solution in her fumbling.

she rebounded. Her migraines still have a strong presence in her life, University of Colorado Health College Hospitalmanaging them with various medications and treatments, exercise, diet, physical and mental health regimens. She also helps combat migraines on the broader front. Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy.

“I’m always wanting to get better and thinking about how I can get rid of my headaches,” says Concordia.

Her neurologist said her stubborn efforts to fight the disease had paid off. Dr. Daniel Wilhall,Assistant professor neurology Headache specialist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, UCHealth Neurosciences Center – Anschutz Medical CampusConcordia has a job she loves, travels and is a dedicated rock climber.

“It’s great that she can do the activities she enjoys without fear that her migraine will dictate what she can and can’t do in her life,” said Wilhour.

living with migraines

Concordia stresses that migraines still hang in her shadow: As an OT in UCH’s neurological intensive care unit, she sometimes has to deal with them at work. She credits having a supervisor who understands the challenges and unpredictable nature of the disease with her has helped her do just that.She also believes that carefully maintaining a balance in her daily life can help lower the barrier to migraine headaches. Build.

“You need to get enough sleep each night, stick to a routine, eat well, and exercise,” said Concordia. “If any of these lifestyle changes come off or become stressful, they can cause headaches.”

For those who have never experienced a migraine, Concordia describes it as “the worst hangover imaginable, with a throbbing head, nausea and vomiting.” In her case, migraines make her sensitive to light, movement, and sound. Her daily life becomes a struggle.

“Migraines really slow you down mentally,” said Concordia. “I’m not good at coming up with words and speaking eloquently. It takes time to process and respond to things.”

The “trajectory” of Concordia’s migraine experience began at one point with episodic attacks that became routine. I was the first to prescribe it. MaxaltDiscontinue the migraine after the migraine has started. By the time she entered college, her migraines were constant, but she could only take Maxalt twice a week.she went on Topamax, an anticonvulsant drug used to prevent migraines. She had less migraines in her, but also endured side effects such as tingling in her fingers and toes, her weight loss, and brain fog.

“My headaches have become less frequent, but now I’m dealing with all of them. [other issues]said Concordia.

Concordia graduated with a degree in Behavioral Neuroscience in 2010, but by 2014, relentless migraines hit her rock bottom. Her 2 weeks of unrelenting attacks severely degraded her job performance and she was fired. She had to move back in with her parents. At her 24, she had no job and seemed to have no answers to deal with her illness that had plagued her. However, this problem forced her to confront her enemies.

“I thought, ‘If I can’t work, what am I doing?'” recalls Concordia. “She decided to focus 100% on figuring this out.”

Finding Migraine Pain Relief

She had a neurologist, but visits were limited to once every three months, so Concordia took on much of that responsibility herself. She perused the literature on migraine, meditated, Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) Biofeedback for proactively coping with migraine stress. CBT, which focuses on helping people change unhealthy patterns of thinking and behavior, has proven to be “life-changing,” she said.

“If you’re in pain all the time, it’s going to make you anxious,” Concordia said. Participating in her CBT helped her change her mindset about her migraines. Instead of focusing her attention on fear and anxiety about an impending migraine attack, she learned to focus her attention on positive thoughts she could control. We will strengthen the internal pathways.”

Her quest for relief also led her to take up ketogenic diet – something low in carbs, high in fat and moderate in protein. A lot of people were against it. She decided to try anyway. 2015 work For the website “Pain Talks”.

“The diet helped me have a pain-free time,” Concordia said. She believes that thanks to the regimen she continues to follow, she has been able to get some relief from her migraine attacks and start rebuilding her life.

Concordia also started botox injections, FDA-Approved Chronic Migraine Treatment, in 2014. After months of uninterrupted pain, her injections made her headache free for 10 days.

“I thought, ‘This is what life is all about,'” she recalls. She is now receiving treatment from Wilhour every her 12 weeks.

“Most people think of Botox as a muscle relaxant, which can help with wrinkles.”It also acts on sensory fibers to block the release of inflammatory substances. [substances] May cause migraines. Wilhour added that Concordia also received injections. trapezius muscle Relieve tension in your neck and shoulders.

“It’s pretty common to see people with neck and shoulder problems that can lead to migraine cycles,” said Wilhour. It can cause headaches.”

A multi-pronged approach to managing migraines

Concordia’s multi-pronged approach to managing migraines and regular exercise to reduce stress gave her the opportunity to think again about discovering her life’s work.

“I reassessed what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. In her view, it was a job that didn’t involve sitting and staring into the harsh light of a computer screen for long periods of time.Her ideal was to stay on her feet and work productively with people.

In the fall of 2014, she attended an occupational therapist, “fell in love”, and applied to school in Boston the following spring.She started working as an OT UC Health Memorial Hospital in 2018 before moving to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies He then moved to UCH in September 2021 to fulfill his desire to work with neurological patients. Many of them also have migraines. She uses her own unfortunate experience of illness to help her cope with her attacks.

Migraine self-care tips

A desire to help people suffering from migraines led Concordia to advocacy in 2018.headache on the hillis an annual event sponsored by The Alliance for Headache Disorders Advocacy. The rally provides an opportunity for volunteers to meet with members of Congress and advocate for legislation to help those disaffected by headaches.

Congress’ “requests” include allocating funding for new headache research and adding additional Veterans Management Headache Center of Excellence (HCoE)Wilhour, who joined Concordia in 2021 for headache advocacy, noted that veterans are disproportionately experiencing headaches from traumatic brain injuries and concussions.

This year, Headache on the Hill CARE for Long COVID Law Make sure the bill includes funding for research into migraines and other headaches, a long-standing frequent symptom of COVID. In addition, proponentshouse headache caucusRaise awareness about the harmful consequences of headache disorders andIndividualized Education Program” (IEP) Provide school children with migraine access to additional resources and assistance provided to children with other disabilities.

“Doing this kind of work is very powerful,” Concordia said. “You meet all the people who have had experiences as crazy or crazy as you. Added.

migraine maintenance

Although she has had a lot of satisfaction in her life, she is not without migraines and adds that she is always on guard against illnesses “creeping up” in her life. She added Nurtec, a drug designed to stop the progression, to her medication regimen with very good results. “Healthy pastimes” such as talking to her friends, baking bread, and taking a bath. When she can’t lie down or rest right away, she applies essential oils to her head.

“I’ve been through this process since 2009,” Concordia said. “It’s been very slow, but with the help of my neurologist, medications and lifestyle changes, I’m much better now.”

A long dance with migraine gave Concordia some basic insights that might help people just starting to cope with the disease. It involves building a migraine barrier or “buffer” such as a medical examination, exercise, CBT, and diet. As she said, “I try not to get another headache easily.” Above all, patients must advocate for themselves.

“I had to refuse to accept that I would be disabled or unable to do anything,” Concordia concluded. “I have to stop and think, ‘How can I change my life to reduce stress, change my routine, and keep myself healthy so I don’t get migraines?’ I didn’t.”