Worried about your blood sugar?Control them by eating just one whole fruit a day on an empty stomach





Can people with type 2 diabetes eat fruit? This remains an area of ​​confusion for most diabetics trying to keep their blood sugar levels in check. is derived from the assumption that it contains concentrated fruit juice. “Whole fruits, which are rich in fiber, most of which slow digestion, food breakdown, and the release of glucose into the bloodstream, should be included in the diet of a diabetic. Conversely, juices are high in sugar and low in fiber content, which can raise blood sugar levels.Furthermore, fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, all of which and therefore should be included in everyone’s diet. Taken together, they all protect the body from free radical oxidative stress and boost immunity levels,” says National Diabetes, Obesity. , and Cholesterol Foundation (NDOC) Nutrition Research Center Seema Gulati, Ph.D.

In fact, a new study confirms that people who eat one serving of whole fruit a day, such as blueberries, grapes and apples, have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Another study suggests that if he already has type 2 diabetes, eating a whole fruit can help control his blood sugar. But there are some ground rules. “People with type 2 diabetes can safely eat one piece of fruit each day. This is the most common mistake many diabetics make: they usually eat fruit when they are most hungry after waking up, and this one fruit makes up a portion of their total carbohydrate allowance for the day. Therefore, including fruit means eliminating other high-calorie foods to make way for them. If it’s not in the morning, eat fruit as a snack when hunger strikes between large meals. “Eat when you’re really hungry. For example, mix fruit with other proteins such as nuts, seeds, or yogurt,” she adds. Of course, portion control is also important. “Some fruits should be consumed in smaller portions given their glycemic index (GI). fruit should contain 15 grams of carbohydrates, and total daily fruit intake should not exceed 30 grams. You should know that fruits (GI 20-49) include apples, avocados, cherries, guavas, peaches, pears, strawberries.Medium GI fruits (GI 50-69) include: Figs, grapes, oranges, etc. Ripe bananas, mangoes, and dates are examples of high-GI fruits,” says Dr. Gulati. However, even when consuming low GI foods, one should still be concerned about the glycemic load. This is why portion size matters: the culprit is always total calories,” she explains. “Fruit is chock-full of natural sugars, and that’s sugar too. That’s why portion sizes are so important. If you don’t have any allergies, you can eat any fruit, depending on its glucose level and portion size. Besides, whole fruits are rich in potassium and magnesium, which help regulate blood sugar levels.” said Dr. Tushar Tayal, an internal medicine consultant at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram. He offers several options. As a diabetic, you need to eat small amounts and take something out of your diet to make way for it. It has a GI of 41 suitable for diabetics. appleWith a GI of 39, it is also good for weight loss as it contains fiber and vitamins and is recommended for diabetics. There are kiwis, grapefruits, pears and so on. High GI fruits such as mangoes, grapes, ripe bananas, watermelons and pineapples should be consumed in moderation. “

