Recent Diabetes and Obesity Drug Shortages Reveal Challenges for Prescribers



Source/Disclosure

Issuer: sauce: helio interview Disclosure:

Ard reported consulting Novo Nordisk and received research support and consulting from Eli Lilly. Galindo reports research support from Dexcom, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Consulting/personal rates from Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi and Weight Watchers. Stanford University reports consulting for Boehringer Ingelheim, Calibrate, Coral Health, Doximity, Eli Lilly, GoodRX, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer.



Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio

The recent shortages of the type 2 diabetes drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide, which have been widely reported in the consumer press, appear to be closing, according to manufacturers and prescribers.

The shortage, which began in the United States mid-last year and has spread globally, has created many challenges for prescribers treating people with type 2 diabetes and obesity.





The 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg doses of the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide were approved in December 2017 as Ozempic (Novo Nordisk) for the treatment of adult type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide, branded Wegovy, was approved for chronic weight management in adults in June 2021 and in his 2.4 mg high dose for children aged 12 and older in December 2022. . Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a first-in-class glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved for the treatment of adult type 2 diabetes in May 2022 . In October, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to tirzepatide for weight management, with a decision expected in the coming months.

All three drugs have been associated with significant weight loss, and publicity surrounding their potential may have sparked competition in pharmacies.

Fatima Cody Stanford

“Usually you don’t see much of this stuff.” Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, Physician-Scientist in Obesity Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center, Equity Director of the School of Medicine’s Endocrinology Division, and Director of Diversity at Harvard’s Center for Nutritional Obesity Research, said endocrinology today“This is by far the most striking thing I’ve seen in terms of access to drugs in my career, and I’ve been in medicine for quite some time.”

increase in demand

In 2022, semaglutide and tirzepatide Shortages have impacted not only people with diabetes and obesity, but also bariatricians, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and cardiologists who prescribe these drugs. The shortage has stressed prescribers, who have a high proportion of patients taking such drugs.

“Drug shortages are not common in the United States.” Rodolfo J. Galindo, M.D. said an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Endocrinology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. endocrinology today“We tend to see these shortfalls for rare indications, drugs that are rarely used. Even a few years ago, we had problems with generics for some rare diseases. We don’t see these.” [shortages] Diabetes in general. “

Galindo said his patients were “satisfied” with their experience with semaglutide for type 2 diabetes.

“Then, when semaglutide was approved for obesity, we started to see a lot of demand, to the point that some people with diabetes couldn’t get semaglutide because of their diabetes.”

Galindo and other prescribers attribute at least some of this increased demand to social media influencers who reported using semaglutide and tirzepatide for weight loss. Galindo said this likely contributed to the severe drug shortage.

“Basically, everything went wrong. It got a lot of attention from the media, but the most impressive was Twitter and other social networks where many of the influencers were taking diabetes medication. I think that’s what started me saying that I’m on medication to lose weight even if I don’t have diabetes,” Galindo said. “Then there was a lot of demand for weight loss at any dose, whether the drug was approved for diabetes or obesity. He waited two or three weeks to let it in.”

Stanford too endocrinology today Editorial board members estimate that there are about 200 million people in the United States with diabetes or obesity who may need access to these drugs. She has prescribed these drugs to more than 2,000 of her patients, she said.

To weather the shortage, Stanford University has encouraged patients to get their prescriptions from specialty pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies, which may be sourced from large warehouses compared to local stores.

“Some of our patients would travel long distances to get their medicine. They might send it to you,” Stanford said.

Prescribers were also advised by manufacturers not to write new prescriptions for these drugs in order to conserve available supplies for patients already taking them. Jamy D. Ard, MD, Professor of Epidemiology and Prevention, Co-Director of the Center for Weight Management at Wake Forest Medical College, endocrinology today Editorial board member.

Inadequate and unsafe alternatives

For obese patients, that meant trying different strategies, Ard said.

Jamie D. Ard



“Often, if we really think this is the only way someone will get a therapeutic response, we start someone on Ozempic, try to get them to a higher dose, then switch to Wegovy. said Ard. “One option he had was to try other of his GLP-1s, such as Trulicity (dulaglutide, Eli Lilly)…and then, when semaglutide became available, a comparable dose of semaglutide. You can switch.”

Still, as shortages of semaglutide and tirzepatide became apparent, even dulaglutide, which was approved to treat type 2 diabetes in 2014 and was associated with some weight loss, became unavailable, Galindo said.

Ard noted that some stakeholders are using the shortage to propose unsafe “alternatives” to semaglutide and tirzepatide.

“I’ve seen things come out that clearly have no evidence or justification, like ‘complex semaglutide’ and semaglutide-like proteins on the market.” announced that it is the sole manufacturer of [should] I say to patients who may inquire about the kinds of things that we know are unsafe… we see that kind of thing all the time in this space. “

barriers to access

Even without shortages, prescribers and people with diabetes or obesity face daily barriers in obtaining drugs.

“The main issues are insurance coverage and pre-approval requirements,” said Ard. “There’s no doubt that the number of pre-approvals required has increased significantly, and the eligibility criteria for getting coverage for these drugs has definitely decreased now.”

Stanford agreed.

“In Massachusetts, which happens to be where I am, we have private insurance plans that cover these drugs for both obesity and diabetes, especially if you’re in the top tier,” Stanford said. “Coverage is not necessarily an issue for those who are privileged to enter the top tier of the plan.”

But for patients enrolled in MassHealth (the equivalent of Medicaid), these drugs are out of reach, especially if they are obese, Stanford said. Obesity and diabetes affect so many people that reducing costs and ensuring greater access should be a priority with time and attention.

“We found that some of our older patients continued to work to maintain coverage because they didn’t want to lose their drug coverage, especially GLP-1 agonists,” Stanford said. .

Dealing with drug shortages

According to Ard, the shortage has been mitigated, but plans are needed to avoid future shortages.

“Shortage has definitely improved, and a lot of it is based on my understanding of how the company has dealt with supply chain issues, and the redundancies there. I think it was difficult to predict,” says Ard. “In the future, companies will certainly predict that if there is a drug that is effective and has reasonable coverage and access, there will be a demand for it because people want the treatment.”

Many factors contribute to the shortage, Galindo said, adding that companies didn’t expect such high uptake after people realized that drugs approved for diabetes were also effective in weight loss. He speculates that it may have been

“Weight loss is very difficult. I’m not really judging you to try. [an off-label drug for weight loss]said Galindo. “But the problem here is that people with chronic diseases like diabetes don’t have it. That’s when it becomes a problem.”

In February, Novo Nordisk said: endocrinology today Ozempic’s supply disruption was “due to a combination of incredible demand and overall global supply constraints.” The company says the Wegovy shortage has eased. “However, pharmacies are likely to experience the usual delays given the time required to order products from local distribution centers, as well as geographic variability. , Overall demand for this drug is still uncertain and will continue to be evaluated.Maintaining a stable supply is a priority.”

Also in February, Eli Lilly said: endocrinology today The shortage of tilzepatide was “due to strong global demand for incretin therapy and uncertainty regarding competitor incretin shortages.”

Stanford said the issue of consistently ensuring equity in access to drugs should never be “illness vs. another.”

“We should consider everyone, regardless of disease, who would be good candidates for these drugs,” Stanford said. It’s about making things accessible, we can’t currently prescribe these to patients from low socioeconomic backgrounds… you can get very dramatic benefits from a lot of drugs.”

reference:

For more information:

Jamy D. Ard, MD, can be reached by jard@wakehealth.edu.

Rodolfo J. Galindo, M.D. can be reached by rodolfo.galindo@miami.edu.

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, FAAP, FACP, FAHA, FAMWA, FTOS, can be reached by fstanford@mgh.harvard.edu.