Saving lives and limbs: UH surgeons help pioneer technology to prevent diabetic amputation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amputation of a toe, foot, or leg is one of the devastating costs of diabetes. However, it is a reality for many patients who develop blockages in the leg aorta, cutting off blood flow to the legs and feet.

Many of these patients have little hope of avoiding amputation, as most treatment options have a low success rate. But a new technique that reroutes blood flow to the legs and feet using healthy veins to bypass blocked arteries could save the limbs and often lives of diabetics.

Cindy’s story

One of those people is Cindy Elford. The 63-year-old man from Hermitage, Pennsylvania, pioneered the treatment, director of the University Hospital Harrington Cardiovascular Institute and an expert in arterial reconstruction to prevent amputation, Mehdi Shishehbor. I came to Ohio to see Dr.

Elford, who had already had his left leg amputated below the knee the previous year, suddenly realized that he could very well lose not just one but both legs to diabetes.

She accidentally scratched the skin on her toe while trimming her nails, enough to cause an infection that refused to heal. , I tried to save my leg, but it didn’t work.

“I remember him coming out and saying, ‘I’m so sorry.’ This was worse than the last one,’ and I was devastated,” Elford said.

After delivering the bad news, he leaves the room, but after a while he comes back with a smile and remembers what he said to her. Elford I think I have something that works for you.

It was a clinical trial, testing a new technique to restore blood flow to the legs and feet. increase.

In other words, it reverses the direction of blood flow in the veins, pushing fresh, oxygenated blood from the heart into the veins, rerouting them around the blocked artery and in doing so, allowing blood flow to the legs. restore the

Eighteen hospitals nationwide enrolled patients in the trial, but UH is the only one in Ohio.

Cindy Elford, whose leg was saved thanks to a new procedure, is now completely healed and free of pain.(University Hospital).

63-year-old Cindy Elford lost her left leg below the knee to complications from diabetes. Thanks to her LimFlow surgery, her surgeon was able to save her right leg. (University hospital)

Dr. Mehdi Sichebor and Cindy Elford. (University hospital)

save limbs and lives

This procedure is known as: rim flow The treatment and clinical trial Elford participated in not only saved her leg, but found that the treatment allowed most patients to avoid amputation and experience wound healing. 76% of the patients were able to keep their feet and the wound healed completely or partially.

data The results of the clinical trial were published in the March 30 US issue. New England Journal of Medicine And it showed that there may finally be an alternative to amputation for patients suffering from painful leg artery occlusions.

Patients facing potential amputation are in the final stages of arterial disease. Decreased circulation leads to numbness, open wounds, skin infections or non-healing ulcers, and extreme pain.

“The pain before was excruciating. But she said after four years she was completely cured and her pain was gone, so she was glad she held out in court.

“It took my life back,” Elford said. “I don’t know if I could have made it by losing another leg.”

Shishehbor said one-third of patients with advanced arterial disease like Elford require amputation. The Amputee Coalition of America estimates that more than 500 patients are amputated each day. Diabetics who undergo amputation are also more likely to die or become permanently disabled, placing a tremendous burden on their families and society.

according to Papers published in 2020, more than half of those who undergo amputations for diabetes will never walk again and will be permanently disabled, and two-thirds will die within five years. This makes amputation a higher risk of death than breast cancer (10%), colon cancer (35%) and myeloma (50%).

“Although the disease has been around for decades, there has been a lack of research and innovation in treatment options,” Shishehbor said. “We don’t take amputation lightly. While it can alleviate some of the problems associated with the disease, it poses its own set of challenges that can include disability, emotional distress, and even death.

“There are about 185,000 amputations in the United States each year, and by 2050, a staggering 3.6 million people will be living with limbs missing,” said a cardiologist at a university hospital. Dr. Daniel Simon, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, said. “These results could be a game changer for these patients and their families.”

Four years ago, Cindy Elford had no hope of saving her foot, but LimFlow surgery turned everything around. Dr. Shishehbor hopes the treatment will help many other patients as she does.

“Once approved by the FDA, we look forward to making this procedure widely available to patients in dire need,” he said.

There is one downside, Elford warns. The change in blood flow to the leg caused extreme pain throughout the leg months after the surgery. But unlike the pain in her dying leg before surgery, she knew it would eventually subside.

And it did.

Future patients need to be prepared for that, she said. No matter how painful it is, just wait patiently. Because the end result is worth it.

“You have to get over it,” Elford said. “But I would recommend it to anyone.”