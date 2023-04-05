4 food groups to watch for gut health





our understanding The Importance of Gut Health growing out of knowing how Checking our gut health Eating a healthy diet to support our gut microbiome. But what exactly should that meal include? “The answer, on a general level, is very simple…it’s a question of ‘being healthier’ without quotes and eating a ‘healthier’ diet beyond quotes.” Dr. Aditya Sreenivasan, a gastroenterologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, recently told CBS Newswhich focuses on whole plant foods. Sreenivasan generally recommends eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and reducing processed carbs such as sugary drinks and processed and red meats. To help break things down further, Dr. Kenneth Brown, gastroenterologist and host of The Gut Check podcast, suggests 4 good foods to incorporate into your diet to support your gut and overall health. We shared one food group. high fiber food Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds can help support gut health by “promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.” “Eating fiber-rich foods also helps nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut, reducing inflammation and improving overall digestive health,” he adds. fermented food Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut can help improve digestion, says Brown. “Traditional probiotics do not always survive to reach the colon, but fermented foods serve as a means of delivering natural probiotics to the microbiome where they are most needed. “Consuming fermented foods regularly can help reduce inflammation and improve digestive health.” A simple swap can also increase your fermented food options, notes Dr. Silpa Ravella, a transplant gastroenterologist and assistant professor at Columbia University School of Medicine, who notes that sourdough, for example, is a better option compared to white bread. I’m here. “Though they are both technically wheat, they are two very different foods,” she explains. Foods rich in polyphenols Polyphenol A molecule found in fruits and vegetables that gives them their bright colors. “Polyphenols act like prebiotics, nourishing our microbiome. Our microbiome breaks down polyphenols into smaller molecules that help our gut, brain and immune system,” says Brown. say. Foods Rich in Antioxidants Foods high in antioxidants can help reduce inflammation in the body and support overall digestive health, says Brown. “This is because antioxidants neutralize free radicals that cause cell damage,” he explains. These food options include berries, leafy greens, and dark chocolate. But remember, these recommendations aren’t for everyone. Those with certain problems, such as celiac disease or her SIBO (small bowel bacterial overgrowth), may need a different, more specific diet. If you are experiencing new patterns, worsening or sudden changes in gastrointestinal symptoms, it may be time to see your doctor as this may indicate food-related sensitivities or other bowel-related problems. yeah. hot news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gut-health-diet-food-groups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related