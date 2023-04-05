Research on optimal treatment methods for knee osteoarthritis pain

For millions of people in the United States, squeaks, cracks and grinds are unwelcome sounds as they age.

The persistent noise is the result of arthritiscausing painful inflammation and deterioration of surrounding joints, tissues and bones. Over 100 forms of the disease affect approximately 60 million AmericansThe most common form is osteoarthritis, primarily caused by joint wear and inflammation.

“Osteoarthritis is part of the reward we get as we age, but some people have other things that cause it before they get older. Dr. Larry Moreland, Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado School of MedicineMoreland treats patients with osteoarthritis and other forms of arthritis. UCHealth Rheumatology Clinic – Anschutz Medical Campus.

Most frequent victims of osteoarthritis Standing, bending, walking, and running, the knee joints are subject to a lot of stress in our daily lives. These demands lead to chronic and debilitating pain for millions of people. Some turn to opioid drugs for short-term but high-risk relief. Joint replacement surgery helps many However, it is not applicable to all patients, and many endure persistent pain after surgery.

Led by Moreland study At the University of Colorado – Anschutz Medical Campus that addresses these dilemmas. To examine the efficacy of different forms of non-narcotic and non-surgical treatments in treating knee osteoarthritis pain. The goal is to develop evidence to guide clinicians in choosing the most appropriate analgesic treatment for their patients.

A Chance to Fight Knee Pain

Called National Multicenter Trial rangesponsored by Johns Hopkins University, National Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, is the largest study of osteoarthritic knee pain ever conducted.it is part of HEAL Initiative Funded by the National Institutes of Healthwhich funds projects nationwide targeting the opioid addiction crisis.

The SKOAP study design requires two phases, both aimed at measuring changes in pain intensity after treatment. Phase 1 is characterized by a three-part “conservative” treatment. Patients will be randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups.

Groups include:

“Best practice” treatments include medications (NSAIDs and acetaminophen), physical therapy, and “integrative” treatments such as yoga and acupuncture.

Best practice treatment is duloxetineis an antidepressant that also helps relieve pain in osteoarthritis of the knee.

Best-practice treatments, duloxetine, and an eight-week training program to help patients cope with pain.

Finding the Most Effective Non-Surgical Methods to Improve Mobility

The first phase of the SKOAP study will serve as a “funnel” for patients whose knee osteoarthritis pain resists simple treatment regimens, co-investigators said. Dr. James GenuarioSpecialist in Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Director of Research and Innovation UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver.

“As sports medicine orthopedic surgeons, we see a lot of knee pain patients.” People with “end-stage arthritis” can opt for knee replacement surgery. The SKOAP trial focuses on “gray zone” patients who “are not candidates for surgery from an arthroscopy perspective and are not arthritic enough to be referred for knee replacement surgery.”

“We know that if you are active, you will do better in all aspects of your life,” said Genuario. “The question is, how do we get these patients back into the field so they can be transferred?”

Genuario’s research team says it will work with patients enrolled in the SKOAP study to help them improve their pain coping skills, choose effective treatments, and manage medications. Patients who need additional pain treatment may proceed to Phase 2 of the trial, he said.

Interventional pain management for knee osteoarthritis pain

Phase 2 patients will be randomized to receive 1 of 3 treatments by study co-investigators Dr. Rachel Zasa Lynninterventional pain specialists, and Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, CU person practicing in UCHealth Pain Management Clinic – Anschutz Medical Campus.

Rzasa Lynn explained that the three treatments include injections into the knee joint, nerve blocks and nerve resections.

Injections combine with corticosteroids and anesthetics to deliver hyaluronic acid, which helps cushion and lubricate joints.

A nerve block is a long-acting anesthetic that numbs the nerves around the knee.

Nerve ablation gently damages the nerves around the knee with thermal energy so that they no longer carry pain signals.

Rzasa Lynn said patients who have already exhausted the treatment provided in Phase 1 can be enrolled directly in Phase 2.

Exploring evidence-based solutions for knee osteoarthritis pain

Rzasa Lynn emphasized that SKOAP’s purpose is to collect and organize the evidence gathered from different treatments. “There is still a lot of debate about what to do with chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis of the knee,” she said.

For example, she noted that hyaluronic acid injections have long been widely used by primary care providers, rheumatologists and orthopedic surgeons for this problem. I have questions about.”

SKOAP’s enrollment target – 2,700 patients nationwide – is also important, added Rzasa Lynn. “This is a pragmatic approach to clinical trials that allows enrollment of very large numbers of patients that are difficult to study with traditional trial designs.”

The data either support or refute the current approaches she and her colleagues use to treat knee arthritis pain, she added. This is a good thing for establishing a standard of care based on

“The more data we have, the more we can clinically practice and justify what we are doing so that patients approve and cover treatment,” she said. The data could also help raise awareness of effective treatment options among patients suffering from pain but “not yet ready to escalate to surgery,” she added.

Promise, not a panacea for knee pain

Moreland emphasized that the SKOAP study was not designed to prevent patients from undergoing knee replacement surgery if they had to. Rather, it aims to collect data toward developing “sequenced strategies” to help “reduce pain and improve quality of life” that enable patients to safely perform their most important activities. is.

“It varies from patient to patient,” Moreland said. “We also want to come up with good options to prevent them from taking drugs.”

Genuario says SKOAP helps clinicians address “unanswered questions” about the best treatment for patients who may “jump around” for unproven or unnecessary solutions to knee pain. concluded that it promised to

“As surgeons, we seek surgical treatment, but it is not always the best choice.” “This trial may give us more information about which types of patients respond to different treatments and at what stage of knee osteoarthritis.”

For more information about the SKOAP exam, please contact Andrew Clauw. [email protected] or 734-476-1146.