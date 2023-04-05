Self-advocacy in cancer care is essential, but often uncomfortable





When my sister was diagnosed with cancer, we were often advised by her care team. One of the most valuable pieces of advice we received from her was Self Her Advocate. Her chief oncologist was not the one who gave this advice. I don’t want to speak ill of her care team or limit her appreciation of her oncologist, I mean her sister’s care during her cancer treatment. Because she sometimes clashed with her doctor about direction. This advice was given by a critical care pulmonologist who has treated my sister many times. I suffered all the complications caused by the treatment. This is not to say that any doctor could have predicted the problems that would arise, but my sister was unusual and had reactions that others did not. It was knowing that I was still undergoing treatment that would do more harm than good. I decided to discontinue treatment when it grew rapidly and uncontrollably. At the time, I had no formal medical training. I spent hours researching monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapy. I wanted another treatment that was offered, but her oncologist was very hesitant. When he realized she was back in her pre-diagnosis state again and needed something else, he wanted to use the monoclonal antibody Adcetris (brentuximab). I have never been a fan of this particular drug because of the risks associated with the medication. I knew the risk was low, but since she had already endured so many complications, I couldn’t pass up the black box warning that this drug came with. Despite being given advice to defend my sister and myself in making medical decisions, I did not listen. Her first three treatments caused only mild symptoms that could be managed in a doctor’s office or at home, but her fourth dose caused a severe reaction that led to her hospitalization. My sister suffered many complications. The worst was photosensitivity, which she still has today, she had amnesia and she had PML. My worst fears came true and to this day I regret not taking the advice I was given and not having them medicated. , was silent. I should have spoken up and insisted on what I believed was best for her, but I didn’t. But that doesn’t change the guilt and regret she has endured and all that has happened. After this incident, I became a better supporter of her. I fought for Opdivo (nivolumab). This immunotherapy drug brought her into remission and allowed her to have her autologous bone marrow transplant. The lesson learned is not that I was right and he was wrong, nor that one drug was better. What it taught me was the importance of advocacy. Advocating for her sister and using my voice should not have been done at the discomfort of her care team, as what was best for her was far more important than anything else. , she had to do it. For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.

