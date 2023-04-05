Alcohol consumption does not reduce risk of all-cause mortality







Zhao reportedly does not disclose financial information. See the study for relevant disclosures of all other authors.



Important points: Even low or moderate daily alcohol consumption did not prevent death from all causes.

Higher levels of intake were associated with higher risks.

The danger was greater for women than for men. Daily light or moderate alcohol consumption was not significantly associated with all-cause mortality, although higher levels were significantly more pronounced, especially in women, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in was. JAMA network opened. Jinhui Zhao, PhD, “The proposition that low-dose alcohol use prevents all-cause mortality in the general population remains controversial,” wrote Scientists and colleagues from the Canadian Institute of Substance Use at the University of Victoria.

Data source: Zhao J, et al. JAMA net open2023; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.6185.

“Observational studies show that people classified as ‘moderate drinkers’ have longer life expectancies and are less likely to die of heart disease than those classified as abstainers,” they said. is writing “A systematic review and meta-analysis of this literature confirms a J-shaped risk curve (lower protective dose with increased risk at higher doses)“ Although Zhao et al. found in previous meta-analyses that alcohol use was not associated with a statistically significant reduction in mortality risk, these risk estimates were not available, especially among women and young people. It may have been influenced by the quality and number of available studies, he added. Therefore, the researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to better understand the relationship between alcohol consumption and all-cause mortality, and how sources of bias influence the results. They identified cohort studies in a systematic review to facilitate comparison of studies with and without some bias controls that may affect the distinction between sobriety and drinkers. . Their final analysis included 107 studies published between January 1980 and July 2021. Zhao et al. identified 724 risk estimates from alcohol consumption from 107 cohort studies. This included his 4,838,825 participants and his 425,564 deaths under analysis. Adjusting for sampling variability, former-drinker bias, and potential confounding effects of other prespecified criteria, the model tested low-dose drinkers (1.3–24 g ethanol per day; RR = 0.93; P. = .07) and occasional drinkers (>0 to <1.3 g ethanol per day; RR = 0.96; 95% CI, 0.86–1.06). However, the fully adjusted model showed a non-significant increase in the risk of all-cause mortality among those who drank between 25 and 44 g per day (RR = 1.05; P. = .28), with significantly increased risk in those who drank 45 g to 64 g and ≥65 g per day (RR = 1.19 and 1.35; P. < .001). especially, Risk of high consumption According to researchers, women started at lower levels than men. Compared with female lifetime nondrinkers, female drinkers had a significantly higher risk of death (RR = 1.22; P. = .03). “We observed a greater risk of all-cause mortality in women than in men when they drank more than 25 grams per day. However, the risk of death for average intakes of up to 25 g per day was very similar for men and women. “

