How to protect yourself from the tick-borne TBEV virus | Health

Hikers and mountain bikers are urged to take precautions afterward Health officials confirm potentially deadly virus spread by ticks Exists in the UK.

What is virus?

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBEV) now exists in the UK, UK health The Security Agency (UKHSA) said after the country’s first case of the virus was confirmed in Yorkshire:

Viruses can cause a wide range of illnesses, from completely asymptomatic infections to mild flu-like illnesses to severe central nervous system infections such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Encephalitis is a rare but potentially fatal condition in which the brain swells. It can be life threatening and requires emergency hospital treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, TBEV is the leading cause of viral infections in the central nervous system.

how did you get to england

TBEV is already common in many parts of Europe. Scientists don’t know how it got into the UK, but some say the UK virus is genetically similar to European or Scandinavian variants.

How serious is the risk to the public?

UKHSA says the risk is very low. But the virus is potentially deadly, and government agencies have made the decision to advise the public on how to reduce the risk.

The first confirmed case of TBEV in the country was identified when a 50-year-old mountain biker in Yorkshire complained of fatigue, muscle aches and fever five days after being bitten by a tick.

After initial recovery, his fever recurred 1 week later with headache and incoordination. An MRI scan showed changes consistent with viral encephalitis. he has now recovered.

How can I protect myself?

UKHSA encourages people to walk, run or bike on well-defined paths to avoid brushing vegetation. It is also wise to consider using a repellent such as DEET and wear light-colored clothing to help spot and repel ticks.

When and where should I check for ticks?

Get into the habit of regularly checking your clothes and body for mites when you go out and when you get home. Check your children and pets too.

Areas where mites may be found include skin folds, armpits, groin, waistband area, back of neck, and hairline. According to data from the UKHSA’s Tick Surveillance Program, adults are more likely to be bitten on the feet, while children are more likely to be bitten on the head and neck area.

However, it is important to remember that bites can occur on any part of the body and multiple ticks can be attached at once.

What should I do if I am bitten?

If bitten, the tick should be removed as soon as possible.

The safest way to remove a tick is to use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and slowly and firmly pull upward, as mouthparts left on the skin can cause local infection.

The bite site should then be cleaned with an antibacterial wash or soap and water and monitored for several weeks for any changes.

Call your doctor right away if you feel sick with flu-like symptoms or if a circular red rash spreads. Tell them that you have been bitten by a tick or have been outdoors recently.

When should I seek emergency medical attention?

People who have symptoms of meningitis (such as a severe headache, a stiff neck, or pain when looking at bright lights) should seek emergency medical attention.

Likewise, if you develop neurological symptoms, seek help immediately. According to UKHSA, seizures, sudden confusion or change in behavior, weakness or loss of movement in the arms and legs, drooping of the face, or changes in vision or slurred speech, even if the person is not known to have epilepsy. includes the experience of