Health
Lack of sleep increases stroke risk, study finds
Sign up for CNN’s Sleep, But Better newsletter series.our 7-part guide Here are some tips to help you get better sleep.
CNN
—
Snoring, snoring, tossing and turning, long naps during the day, waking up in the middle of the night, and sleeping too little or too much all reduce sleep quality and increase the risk of stroke. There is a possibility. Study.
In fact, researchers have found that the more sleep disturbance you have, the higher your risk of stroke.
“People with five or more of these symptoms may be five times more likely to have a stroke than those without a sleep disorder,” said researcher Christine McCarthy. Galway University of Ireland in a statement.
“The findings are consistent with previous studies linking unhealthy sleep to high blood pressure and vascular disease, which are risk factors for stroke,” said Associate Professor of Neurology and Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. Sleep expert Kristen Knutson says: Medicine in Chicago. She was not involved in her research.
One reason for this could be the impact of short, fragmented sleep or sleep disturbances like sleep apnea on the body’s ability to regulate metabolism, blood pressure and inflammation, which are risk factors for stroke. Phyllis Zee, Ph.D. Circadian and Sleep Medicine, Northwestern Medical College, who was not involved in the study.
“Sleep deprivation impairs the natural blood pressure drop that occurs during nighttime sleep and may contribute to hypertension, an important risk factor for stroke and cardiovascular disease,” Zee said in an email. increase. “Other population-based studies have reported similar relationships between sleep deprivation and disorders such as: diabetes, heart disease and dementia. ”
the study, published on wednesday The journal Neurology analyzed data from more than 4,500 people participating in INTERSTROKE, a large international case-control study of patients who have experienced a stroke.
About 1,800 participants in this study developed the most common type of ischemic stroke. Another 439 had an intracerebral hemorrhage, in which an artery or vein in the brain ruptured, causing bleeding into brain tissue.
Study participants were matched by age and sex to people with no history of stroke. Both groups answered questions about sleep quality and behavior and compared the two groups.
They found that people who averaged less than five hours of sleep per night were three times more likely to have a stroke than those who slept seven hours. Recommended minimum For adults.
Conversely, the study states that sleeping an average of nine hours or more per night doubles the risk of stroke.
The study found that the results held true even after adjusting for other problems that could lead to stroke, such as depression, alcohol abuse, smoking, and lack of physical activity.
sleep apnea — a condition in which a person stops breathing hold your breath several times an hour — was associated with a three-fold increase in stroke risk, the statement said.
“Sleep apnea may alter pathways involved in regulating clotting factors that may increase the risk of stroke,” Zee said.
Snoring and snoring, a sign of untreated sleep apnea, were also at risk. was almost three times as likely to be
Napping was also a risk factor, according to the statement. On average, he was 88% more likely to have a stroke if he napped for an hour or longer. However, planned naps of less than an hour were not associated with an increased risk of stroke, the study said.
Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, noted that the study only showed an association between sleep disorders and stroke, not a causal relationship. is important.
“The question remains: Is it because of poor sleep? Or is it simply related to a set of bad health habits that increase the risk of stroke?” asked Freeman, who was not involved in the study.
“Are they under a lot of stress? Have they had a lot of caffeine and not been sleeping? We know that it promotes high sleep,” Freeman said.
During practice good sleep hygienehealthy eating and regular exercise are all It improves sleep disturbances and reduces the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease, Freeman said.
“What I always tell people is that getting about seven hours of uninterrupted sleep a night has the lowest amount of cardiovascular disease,” he said.
It’s important to prioritize getting seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep on a regular basis each night, Gee said. means
“Regular exposure to light in the morning and afternoon can also improve sleep quality,” she says, adding that people who suffer from daytime snoring, insomnia, or excessive sleepiness may find it helpful to get more sleep. It added that it was necessary to consult a specialist in
Freeman added that bedrooms should be used only for sleep and intimacy.
“Don’t just hang out there and watch TV or read a book or work there,” he said. Sometimes you can write down whatever comes to your mind, do your best to diffuse your worries by meditating on it and let things go.
To avoid stomach discomfort that can wake you up, avoid drinking alcohol or eating at least 3 hours before bedtime.
“It’s also important to exercise in the morning, preferably in the morning,” added Freeman. “The only real medicine that will always work is modifying your lifestyle to include healthy behavior.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/05/health/sleep-problems-stroke-study-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants
- Centralized competition is a solution to closing the women’s hockey gap
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Indian textbooks purged of material the Narendra Modis party finds inconvenient