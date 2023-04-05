‘Elite’ immune system may be 100+’s secret: study





April 5, 2023 – People over the age of 100 have rare differences at the cellular level that allow their immune systems to function better and for longer than people with average lifespans. New research shows. Thanks to these rare cells, people over the age of 100 can delay the diseases that commonly afflict people with age, helping them reach what researchers call “extreme old age.” . As a person experiences an infection and the body recovers, the immune system adapts. Our ability to recover, learn and adapt declines with age. A new study shows that the centenarians who participated in the study had a unique type of cell that contributes to a resilient immune system that doesn’t decline with age like other people. “The immune profile observed in people over the age of 100 supports a long history of exposure to infectious diseases and the ability to recover from them, and people over the age of 100 are enriched with protective factors that enhance their ability to recover from infection. We support the hypothesis that the statement. of studyconducted by researchers at Boston University and Tufts Medical Center and published last week lancetThe analysis included 14 people over the age of 100 and compared them with 52 young people aged 20 to 89. “People over the age of 100 and their extraordinary longevity provide a ‘blueprint’ for us to live more productive and healthy lives,” say researchers Chobanian & Avedisian of Boston University. said Dr. George J. Murphy, associate professor at the School of Medicine. “We want to continue learning as much as we can about resilience to disease and extending healthy life expectancy.” Among the centenarians included in the study, New England Centenarian Study, is an ongoing project at Boston University. A key finding from ongoing research is that longevity tends to run within families, with people over the age of 100 tending to delay disability until their 90s, with genetics playing a big role. The latest research contributes to researchers’ understanding that longevity is a combination of factors, said Dr. Stefano Monti, associate professor of computer biomedicine at Boston University. United States of America today. “The answer to what makes you live longer is very complicated,” he said. “There are multiple factors. There is heredity. What you inherit from your parents, your lifestyle, your luck.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/healthy-aging/news/20230405/elite-immune-systems-could-be-centenarians-secret-study

