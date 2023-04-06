Do Gut Microbiome Changes Affect ADHD Risk?





summary: Candida albicans species of gut bacteria are abundant in children with ADHD. Candida albicans increases the permeability of the cells lining the intestine. This can create a “leaky gut” that allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream and eventually cause inflammation throughout the body and brain. sauce: Wiley New research published in Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry suggested that gut microbial composition may influence susceptibility to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. The human gastrointestinal tract is home to numerous microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. When researchers compared fecal samples from 35 children with ADHD and 35 healthy individuals, the ADHD children’s samples had higher levels of certain species of fungi and lower levels of others. . The human gastrointestinal tract is home to numerous microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi.Image is in public domain In experiments with laboratory-grown cells, one species, called Candida albicans, abundant in a sample of children with ADHD, made cells lining the intestine more permeable. This creates a “leaky gut” for bacteria to enter the bloodstream, which can lead to inflammation throughout the body and brain. “The human body is home to a complex and diverse microbial ecosystem, and findings from this study suggest that fungal mycobiome dysbiosis in ADHD may impact patient health,” said the authors. wrote. About this ADHD research news author: Sarah Henning-Stout

Wiley

Sarah Henning-Stout – Wiley

image: image is public domain Original research: open access.

“Intestinal mycobiome disorders and their effects on intestinal permeability in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder’ Liang-Jen Wang et al. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry overview Intestinal mycobiome disorders and their effects on intestinal permeability in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder Background Dysbiosis in the gut microbial community may be involved in the pathophysiology of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The fungal component of the gut microbiota, namely fungi, is a hyperdiverse group of multicellular eukaryotes that can influence host intestinal permeability. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the effects of fungal mycobiome abnormalities and intestinal permeability on ADHD. method Fecal samples were collected from 35 children with ADHD and 35 healthy controls. Total DNA was extracted from stool samples and the internal transcribed spacer region was sequenced using high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS). Fungal taxonomic classification was analyzed using bioinformatics tools to identify differentially expressed fungal species between ADHD and healthy controls. An in vitro permeability assay (Caco-2 cell layer) was used to assess the biological effects of fungal dysbiosis on intestinal epithelial barrier function. result β diversity ( Species diversity between the two communities), which reflected differences in fungal community composition between ADHD and control groups, rather than α-diversity (species diversity within communities).At the phylum level, the ADHD group had significantly higher ascomycete and remarkably low abundance basidiomycete than healthy controls. At the genus level, Candida (especially Candida albicans) was significantly increased in ADHD patients compared to healthy subjects. Furthermore, an in vitro cell assay showed that C. albicans The secretion greatly increased the permeability of Caco-2 cells. Conclusion The current study is the first to investigate altered gut mycobiome dysbiosis using the NGS platform in ADHD. Findings from this study indicated that abnormalities in fungal mycobiome and intestinal permeability may be associated with susceptibility to ADHD.

