Health
Early menopause linked to Alzheimer’s risk if hormone therapy is delayed
women passing by menopause At a younger age, there may be an increased risk of postponing hormone replacement therapy to manage symptoms Alzheimer’s diseasesuggests a new study.
“Hormone therapy is the most reliable way to improve severe symptoms. menopausal symptomsHowever, over the past few decades, it has been unclear how hormone therapy affects the brain. Dr. Rachel Buckley, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School in Boston and Massachusetts General Hospital. statement.
Women are already at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease than men
To explore this relationship, the researchers examined data from 99 postmenopausal men and 193 women with no history of cognitive impairment. and assessed levels of tau and beta-amyloid, brain proteins implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Female participants provided data on their age at menopause. Researchers found that men who went through menopause before the age of 40 premature menopausethose who have experienced menopause at the age of 40-45 early menopauseThe normal timing for menopause is between the ages of 45 and 55. National Institutes of Health (NIH).
For a subset of 98 women who used hormone therapy, researchers looked at data on how long after menopause these women started treatment.
Overall, women had higher tau levels than men. Researchers reported April 3 Department of Neurology, JAMAThe findings were expected, the researchers noted. evidence It has long been shown that women are much more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than men.
Scientists also found that even after considering genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and known risk factors for premature menopause, such as smoking and surgical removal of pores, premature menopausal women have lower levels of tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the brain. I also found it to be higher. ovary.
Initiating hormone therapy shortly after early menopause may provide cognitive protection
However, when the researchers also looked at the timing of hormone therapy in women who had gone through premature menopause, they found no increase in protein levels when women started hormone therapy soon after this transition. , the highest protein levels were seen in participants who waited at least five years before taking hormones.
“We found that the highest levels of tau, a protein implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, were only observed in hormone therapy users who reported a long delay from the age of onset of menopause to the start of hormone therapy,” Dr. Buckley said. .
One limitation of this study was that most of the participants were white, and the research team noted that black or Hispanic women or individuals of other racial or ethnic groups may have different results. Another drawback was that researchers relied on participants to accurately recall and report the timing of menopause and hormone therapy initiation, which may not always provide accurate information. There is a possibility
Still, the findings provide new evidence that a link between hormone therapy and dementia was landmarkly established. Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) A 20-year-old study says it may not be the same for all women who use hormones. Victor Henderson, MDDirector of Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Stanford University, California.
“The effects of hormone therapy dementia risk It may depend on the age at which hormonal therapy is initiated or the timing of initiation relative to menopause, with initiation and use farther from menopause increasing risk,” the study said.
This should reassure women that their risk of dementia can be minimized by taking hormones sooner. Vasomotor symptoms of menopause — like hot flashes and night sweats — kick off hormones just to promote brain health.
The findings “do not suggest that women should consider hormone therapy to stem dementia in the absence of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms,” Henderson said. . “On the one hand, the findings are consistent with other evidence that the overall benefits of hormone therapy in perimenopause and early postmenopause do not outweigh the overall risks in otherwise healthy women. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.everydayhealth.com/menopause/early-menopause-and-delayed-hormone-therapy-tied-to-alzheimers-disease-risk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants
- Centralized competition is a solution to closing the women’s hockey gap
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Indian textbooks purged of material the Narendra Modis party finds inconvenient