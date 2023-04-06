Health
ChatGPT could help patients better understand cirrhosis, liver cancer
A generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, may help provide medical information to patients with cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to an analysis of AI-generated answers to patient questions.
According to Brennan Spiegel, MD of Cedars, an analysis of 164 questions found that ChatGPT was answered by two hepatologists and one reviewer for the majority of questions about cirrhosis (79.1%) and HCC (74%). It was shown that they provided correct answers based on independent grades. Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, and colleagues.
However, a smaller proportion of the responses provided by ChatGPT rose to the level of ‘overall’ (the highest of the four grades given by the reviewers), with 47.3% for cirrhosis and 41.1% for HCC, the team said. reported Clinical and Molecular Hepatology.
Researchers note that its performance was better in the areas of basic knowledge, lifestyle, and treatment than in diagnosis and prevention.
Yee Hui Yeo, M.D., Ph.D., co-author of Cedars-Sinai, said: MedPage Today ChatGPT provided substantive answers to frequently asked questions about these diagnoses, but was still limited in providing certain information such as duration of treatment.
He said ChatGPT performed well on questions about coping with cirrhosis and the emotional and mental burden of cirrhosis, and the researchers found that AI chatbots “provided empathetic and actionable advice to patients and caregivers.” I suggested that it could mean “to be able to provide”.
For example, ChatGPT “encouraged patients’ emotional response to diagnosis” and “provided a clear and actionable starting point for patients newly diagnosed with HCC,” the researchers report.
Using ChatGPT in this approach, Yeo says, will ultimately expand the ability of healthcare professionals to share knowledge with patients, while also saving healthcare providers time.
“I think it reduces workflow because a lot of patients have a lot of questions,” Yeo said, adding that most patients have a similar set of questions they want answered.
“I see that there are actually some questions [patients are] If you are very curious and curious about your disease, about your medications, and about similar or overlapping questions, ChatGPT can generate these questions for you. [and] Then it will be verified by doctors,” he said. “It saves a lot of time.”
In addition to generating answers to frequently asked questions about a patient’s specific diagnosis, Yeo said ChatGPT’s main strength is its ability to simplify complex ideas into conversational text.
“I think it can be explained [a diagnosis] In a better way than most hepatologists and family doctors [providers] …in a very reader-friendly way,” he said.
Researchers also stress that ChatGPT is free to the public, making it easy for patients to use.
Of the 164 questions researchers used as ChatGPT prompts, 91 were frequently asked questions about liver cirrhosis and 73 were frequently asked questions about HCC. The team collected questions from professional societies, professional organizations, and Facebook patient support groups.
ChatGPT answers were rated on a 4-point scale, with “Comprehensive” being the highest and “Completely incorrect” being the lowest. Questions were divided into five categories: basic knowledge, diagnosis, treatment, lifestyle, and preventive medicine.
Yeo emphasized that the results were generated using the December 15th version of ChatGPT, based on the GPT-3.5 model. OpenAI has since released GPT-4. Significant improvement over previous versionsYeo said the team has already investigated the performance of the latest version and plans to publish the results in the coming months.
Disclosure
Yeo and co-authors acknowledge that ChatGPT was used to generate some structure for the results section.
Yeo and co-authors report no financial conflicts of interest.
Primary information
Clinical and Molecular Hepatology
Source reference: Yeo TH et al. “Evaluation of ChatGPT performance in answering questions on cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.” Clin Mol Hepatol 2023; DOI: 10.3350/cmh.2023.0089.
