Seasonal Allergies Could Get Worse This Year Thanks to California Rains – NBC Bay Area





Spring is echoing in the Bay Area. There is a little more rain in the forecast, but the trees, grass, and flowers are blooming. Allergists say the season is going well and this year has been wet, so it could be worse than usual. Aileen Ajlouni was enjoying the sun with her friends on Wednesday and finally felt better. “I’ve never had allergies before, but the weather has been so bad lately, and I think I have a lot of respiratory stuff. She said it was the worst allergy she has ever had. Her 3-year-old son also has to take medicine. “I have severe asthma and chronic sinusitis that makes me sick all the time. I have colds all the time and it’s all allergy related,” she said. Dr. Robert Torano, Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California, said: He said he’s been seeing more and more patients calling in, and tree pollen is affecting people now. “In a year like this when we’ve had a lot of rain, we can still have significant pollen levels in June or July,” Torrano said. We will all have to take our medicines with caution.” This weekend will be particularly bad, according to the Allergy Asthma Network. Many in the Bay Area score 10 out of 10 on allergy predictions. A new government study suggests that the pollen season will start 20 days earlier than usual and last 10 days longer than usual. Atmospheric pollen counts are 21% higher than in 1990, largely due to carbon dioxide from human-induced climate change. “You’re basically building a hot house,” Torrano said. “Plants grow well in a warm house.” To combat seasonal allergies, Tolano suggests over-the-counter allergy medications, saline nasal sprays, and eye drops. Also, if you’ve been outside all day, change your clothes when you get home. Ajlouni does it all. So are most of her friends. “I’ve had many people around me who have been similarly affected, so it’s not surprising,” she said.

