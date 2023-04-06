Could a round heart be an indicator of future disease risk? Could an MRI help with early diagnosis?





Not only your exercise and diet habits, but also your heart shape can predict disease later in life, say US researchers. The study found that the more round a person’s left ventricle was, the more likely they were to develop conditions such as cardiomyopathy (a condition in which the heart muscle has difficulty pumping blood), atrial fibrillation (an irregular, fast heartbeat), and heart failure. suggests that it is high.

The left ventricle—the heart’s main pumping chamber that pumps oxygenated blood throughout the body—is usually conical. Even a slight misalignment of the left ventricle was found to increase the risk of heart defects by 47% by 10 years. UK Biobank. “A change in the shape of the heart may be the first sign of disease. Understanding how the heart changes in the face of disease is an important step in preventing two life-changing diseases.” ‘ said Christine Albert, PhD, one of the authors and chief of the Department of Cardiology at Smit Heart Cedars Heart Institute Sinai Medical Center. . Another author, Dr. Shoa Clarke, a preventive cardiologist in the School of Medicine and Pediatrics at Stanford Medical School, said: It’s just a marker for people at higher risk. Other factors may be influencing. ” “Information obtained from existing MRIs of healthy hearts has helped researchers develop a measure of how much sphericity increases the risk of heart disease,” said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (AIIMS), Professor of Cardiology, Dr. Rakesh Yadav, explained. “It is well accepted by cardiologists that a round left ventricle is associated with diseases such as cardiomyopathy. It’s about developing an index,” he said. Will these findings help prevent or treat heart disease? Dr. Yadav said the study demonstrates how MRI can detect early signs of cardiomyopathy, but it can also help prevent the use of drugs or devices. He also says that MRI findings should be followed up by studies of how early intervention improves health and prevents death in these patients. It suggests that by converting it into a thing, it may be useful to more people. “There are very specific indications for cardiac MRI, such as a strong family history and abnormal echo or ECG findings. People with no symptoms or family history are unlikely to have an MRI, not even cost-effectively.” But if we can translate these findings into echocardiograms and EKGs, more people will be screened for heart disease,” he adds. At present, most cardiomyopathy patients are diagnosed only when they present to the hospital with symptoms such as fainting or shortness of breath, or when a family member dies of the condition. There are some drugs and devices that can help you live 10 to 20 years with this condition,” he said. “When it comes to acquired cardiomyopathy, the most common reason is a heart attack. This is because measures such as smoking cessation, controlling high blood pressure and blood sugar, regular exercise, and reducing obesity all reduce the incidence of cardiomyopathy. It means that it helps to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/rounder-heart-indicator-of-future-disease-risk-mri-early-diagnosis-8541293/

