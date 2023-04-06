Low-quality Education Linked to Higher Dementia Risk: The Ri… : Neurology Today

Article In Brief

A large cohort study involving longitudinal data collected over 23 years from nearly 21,000 people suggests that both the amount and quality of education people receive determines the potential protective effect they may have against cognitive decline.

Better educational quality in the state where a person is born and lives through early childhood is associated with lower rates of dementia among both Black and White individuals. However, Black adults more commonly attended schools with a lower educational quality and had a greater overall risk of dementia, according to a new study published Feb. 13 in JAMA Neurology.

The relationship between educational quality and its correlation with dementia risk is complex, but as the authors noted, several mechanisms may explain it. “Exposure to higher-quality education may contribute to cognitive reserve early in life, increasing the brain’s ability to cope with age-related changes and disease-related pathology without developing clinical symptoms or signs of disease,” they wrote.

“Additionally, higher educational quality may increase literacy and numeracy. Educational quality is linked to higher educational attainment and income, which provide access to resources that protect or enhance health. Higher educational attainment may also be associated with a lower likelihood of working in hazardous occupations and a higher likelihood of working in mentally stimulating environments, which in turn are associated with a lower risk of dementia.

The correlation between education and dementia has been extensively explored in research over the past two decades, the study authors pointed out. For example, a 2015 study published in JAMA Neurology reported that older adults who completed at least 16 years of education had less evidence of Alzheimer’s biomarkers in their cerebrospinal fluid than people with fewer years of education.

But a study published in Alzheimer’s Dementia in 2021 found that the protective effect was not the same across the board. A multicenter group of investigators assessed MRI findings from a population of more than 1,553 Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic White adults in the Washington Heights/Inwood Columbia Aging Project in New York; they found that years of education mitigated the negative impact of brain integrity indicators, such as hippocampal volume, cortical thickness, and white matter hyperintensity volumes on White study participants but not for Black or Hispanic individuals.

Study Details

The new JAMA Neurology study, a large cohort study involving longitudinal data collected over 23 years from nearly 21,000 individuals in the Kaiser-Permanente Northern California health system, attempts to explain these seemingly disparate findings. It suggests that not only how much education individuals had but also the quality of that education—particularly in the early years—determine its potential protective effect against cognitive decline.

The investigators analyzed data for individuals 65 years or older without a dementia diagnosis at the start of the study period in 1997 who self-identified as either Black (18.8 percent) or non-Hispanic White (81.2 percent). They assessed the quality of education these individuals likely received in their state at age 6 based on three state-level administrative indicators of school quality: school term length (days in the academic year), student-teacher ratio (ratio of students to instructional staff), and attendance rates (fraction of enrolled children who attended on an average day). They analyzed the distribution of school quality measures and sociodemographic characteristics in the overall sample and separately by race.

The differences in educational quality were dramatic: 76.2 percent to 86.1 percent of Black study participants were categorized into the lowest tertiles for the state-level educational quality measures compared with 20.8 percent to 23.3 percent of White participants.

Those differences appeared to play a major role in dementia risk. After reviewing records of new dementia diagnoses between 1997 and 2019, the investigators found that those who grew up in environments where the educational quality was lowest were significantly more likely to develop dementia as older adults compared with those from states with the best quality schools.

Among all participants, the medium and highest tertiles for student-teacher ratio, attendance rates, and school term length were associated with an 8 to 21 percent lower risk of dementia compared with the respective lowest tertiles.

“These results were not due to educational attainment,” the study authors wrote. “Differential investment in high-quality education due to structural racism may contribute to dementia disparities.”

Black Americans are twice as likely as White individuals to have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, a disparity likely explained in large part by the effects of a host of systemic factors.

A study published in 2020 in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease examined the impact of lifetime stressful experiences (such as financial insecurity, educational difficulties, psychosocial or physical trauma, and legal and justice system issues) on cognition. They found that a greater number of stressful events was associated with poorer late-life cognitive function for all study participants and that Black individuals experienced over 60 percent more stressful events than non-Hispanic Whites during their lifetimes—experiences linked to poorer memory and thinking skills in older age.

The new study from Kaiser Permanente researchers adds more weight to that body of evidence. “It represents a really interesting take on the intersection of state-level education and racial disparities in dementia prevalence,” said Deborah Barnes, PhD, professor of psychiatry at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and an internationally recognized expert in the epidemiology of dementia.

“Many of the Black people in the study were born and raised in the South, where the educational quality was a lot lower, and that state-level disparity may be a big part of the reason that Black adults have a higher dementia prevalence today. It’s the lasting legacy of poor educational quality.”

The researchers added that higher educational quality also may increase literacy and numeracy and is linked to higher educational attainment and income, which they noted may give people “access to resources that protect or enhance health.”

“Neurologists can’t change what schools their patients went to as children, but they can speak out about the neurological implications of education and the fact that good schools have a direct impact on the health of the brain.”—DR. DEBORAH BARNES

“Higher educational attainment may also be associated with a lower likelihood of working in hazardous occupations and a higher likelihood of working in mentally stimulating environments, which in turn are associated with a lower risk of dementia,” they said. “Lower educational quality is also associated with less protective health behaviors (e.g., more midlife obesity and smoking) that are common risk factors for dementia. Prior studies have also shown how educational quality is associated with vascular health-related factors (e.g., hypertension), which in turn have been shown to be associated with dementia risk.”

Social Exposures and Cognitive Compensation

Yaakov Stern, PhD, was a lead investigator on one of the earliest studies—published in JAMA in 1994—to suggest a protective effect from increased educational attainment against dementia. That study found that the risk of dementia was increased in subjects with either low education (relative risk [RR] 2.02) or low lifetime occupational attainment (RR 2.25), with the risk greatest for subjects with both low education and low lifetime occupational attainment (RR 2.87).

“This new study is very well done and quite comprehensive with large numbers of participants and good methodology, including the way they are classifying education,” said Dr. Stern, the Florence Irving Professor of Neuropsychology in the departments of neurology, psychiatry, and psychology at the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain and chief of the cognitive neuroscience division in the department of neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“What they documented overall is that most of the Black people in their study had ended up in lower-quality schools, whether those were in segregated school systems or not. They probably were in neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic status where there was de facto segregation. When White people were in lower-quality schools, they ended up having the same disadvantages in terms of dementia risk as Black people; it’s just that far fewer of the White people in the study were in those schools.”

Certain things people are exposed to during life, including a good-quality education, “seem to allow some people to cope better with brain changes than others do,” Dr. Stern said.

“Most likely, educational attainment is not impacting the aggregation of amyloid and tau and other brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, but rather people with more and better education have the ability to compensate for this longer,” he said.

One of Dr. Stern’s earliest studies, published in 1992 in Annals of Neurology, looked at three groups of people with probable Alzheimer’s disease, matched for clinical levels of disease severity but with varying levels of education. He found that deficits in parietotemporal perfusion were significantly greater in the group with the highest educational attainment. “Even though they looked the same clinically, people with the highest levels of education had to have more of those Alzheimer’s-related changes before they presented that way,” he said.

Dr. Stern noted, however, that educational quality also is a proxy for many other factors related to socioeconomic status—and, because of systemic racism and de facto segregation, to race—that are understood to play a role in dementia risk. “In those neighborhoods and areas where people have lower-quality education available to them, there typically are also a lot of other problems, including pollution, noise, crime, and overcrowding,” Dr. Stern said.

He pointed to a classic New York example: the construction of the Cross-Bronx Expressway in the 1940s and 1950s. The first large-scale urban freeway built in the United States displaced thousands of people in what were then some of the most racially integrated neighborhoods in the country. The bridge construction led to the demolition of affordable housing and loss of green space. The South Bronx now has some of the nation’s worst levels of air pollution—as well as some of its most struggling public schools.

“All of these factors interact in what has been called the ‘exposome’—an overarching term for your neighborhood quality and all of the exposures you experience throughout your life—to affect your resilience against brain changes,” Dr. Stern said. “And as these authors nicely trace out, higher-quality education also leads to higher socioeconomic status, which means more stimulating jobs, better health care, and more stimulating environments in general, all of which help contribute to cognitive reserve as well.”

What Does This Mean for Neurologists?

For the neurologist in practice, the implications of this new study, taken together with the broader evidence base, should raise awareness, Dr. Barnes said. “It’s important to be aware that disparities in educational background can place some people at increased risk for dementia,” she said. “This study might help shed light on why some Black patients seem to be at greater risk: the differential impact of poor educational quality on brain development for generations of Black people in the United States.”

Dr. Stern agreed, noting that awareness of this research also can play a role in understanding the potential for more sudden decline among patients with higher educational levels with apparently mild dementia.

“You might use this information to help read the tea leaves a little more when it comes to subtler cognitive problems in patients with advanced educational attainment,” he said. “And although it’s true that overall people with more education do get dementia later, it appears that once they do, they often have a rapid rate of decline. The pathology breaks through and there is a compression of morbidity.”

From a policy perspective, the authors noted, the study demonstrates the power of a high-quality education to have long-term preventive effects against dementia, and the importance of investing in good schools in underserved communities.

“These findings have important policy relevance, suggesting that state-level investments to improve educational quality matter,” they wrote. “Such policy considerations should also address systemic factors that may contribute to unequal distribution of investments among racial and ethnic minority groups to help to address dementia disparities.”