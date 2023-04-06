Japan runs out of space to bury chickens killed by bird flu







Hong Kong

CNN

—

Japan has lost many chickens to bird flu, and now there is a shortage of land to bury chickens. Japanese national broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corporation On Tuesday, 16 of the country’s 26 prefectures reported not having enough land to properly dispose of culled birds. All 26 reported having experienced a recent bird flu epidemic. Local governments and farms typically kill and bury animals to prevent further spread of the virus, but land scarcity has hampered these efforts, according to NHK. Japan has been working record popularity Avian flu outbreaks in recent months have squeezed poultry supplies and pushed egg prices up. More than 17 million chickens have been culled this season, a record number, NHK reported Tuesday. Japan previously hit a record high in fiscal 2020 with another bird flu crisis killing nearly 9.9 million people. and report Earlier this month, Rabobank said global egg prices had “reached historic highs” in the first quarter of 2023, citing the impact of bird flu across the country and rising feed costs for chickens. Did. Global feed prices doubled from mid-2020 to mid-2022. Russian invasion of Ukrainesaid. Global prices are now “two and a half times higher than in the base year 2007, up more than 100% since this time last year,” wrote Nan-Dirk Mulder, senior analyst for animal protein at Rabobank. I’m here. This situation has spurred several people around the world buy your own chicken To ensure your own supply of pantry essentials. Egg prices hit a 10-year high of ¥235 ($1.8) in Japan last month, according to Rabobank. “Prices in many other markets such as Thailand, Philippines, Israel, New Zealand, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are also reaching historic highs,” he said. The situation is not expected to improve much this year. While countries such as Japan and the United States may have already experienced price peaks, “prices are expected to remain relatively high through 2023, especially in markets heavily impacted by avian flu, high costs and regulatory changes.” expected to be,” writes Mulder. “Other markets will see some price declines, but not pre-2021 levels, as persistently high input costs keep prices high.” Avian influenza is caused by infections that occur naturally among wild waterfowl. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionInfected birds can transmit the virus to other animals through their saliva and other excreta.

