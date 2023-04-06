UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK





Sign up for our free health checkup email to receive exclusive analysis of the week on your health Receive a free health check email deadly tick vectors disease may cause meningitis It is “highly” likely to exist in the UK, health officials warned after cases were discovered across the country. A confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis (TBEV) was discovered in Yorkshire last year, and in 2022 a probable case was also discovered in the Locharn region of Scotland. A joint UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Defra committee said: virus It is also found in the Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk areas, but may also be present in other parts of England as tick species carrying the virus are widespread in the UK. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:51.9191%"/> Tick-borne encephalitis ‘likely’ to be present in UK, health officials say (Getty Images/iStockphoto) Encephalitis is a rare but potentially fatal condition in which the brain swells. It can cause a wide range of illnesses, from completely asymptomatic infections to mild flu-like illnesses to severe central nervous system infections such as meningitis and encephalitis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is already common in many parts of Europe and is an important cause of viral infections in the central nervous system. However, the Joint Committee said the risk to the public was very low. Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, says dressing appropriately “essentially removes the risk.” “Tick-borne encephalitis virus was reported in ticks in Thetford Woods in 2019, but today’s update suggests it is now taking hold elsewhere and causing sporadic illness in people. doing. “Genetically, the UK virus is closer to European or Scandinavian strains, so it is possible that it first arrived from a nearby continent in a tick attached to a bird. “The virus is naturally found in some ticks and is transmitted by human bites (only if the tick is infected), usually bare arms and legs while walking in undergrowth. Wearing the right clothing basically removes the risk.” < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.4564%"/> Members of the public who became ill after being bitten by a tick were told to seek the advice of their GP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) Professor Jones added: “Vaccines have been used in high-incidence areas in Europe and can be considered here for individuals working outdoors in areas where the virus has been found. “But for the general public, the risk is minimal.” Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director of Health Security UK, said: “Our surveillance suggests that the tick-borne encephalitis virus is very rare in the UK and poses a very low risk to the general public. doing. when to see GP Members of the public who became ill after being bitten by a tick sought the advice of their GP and were told to seek emergency medical attention if: Symptoms of meningitis severe headache

torticollis

It hurts to look at bright lights sudden neurological symptoms Seizure

sudden confusion

weakness

facial drop.

