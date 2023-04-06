



A new treatment using supercharged immune cells appears to work against tumors in children with a rare type of cancer, researchers reported Wednesday. Nine of the 27 children in the Italian study were cancer-free six weeks after treatment, but two later relapsed and died. This treatment, called CAR-T cell therapy, is already used to help the immune system fight leukemia and other cancers in the blood. Experts in the field say this is the first time researchers have achieved such promising results in solid tumors, raising hopes that it can be used against other types of cancer. Neuroblastoma is a cancer of nerve tissue that often begins in childhood in the adrenal glands near the kidneys in the abdomen. Standard treatment can be intensive, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, depending on the stage of the cancer and other factors. Children in this study had cancer that had relapsed or was particularly difficult to treat. At the end of the three-year study, 11 children were alive, including some who had only a partial response to treatment and had received repeated doses of the modified cells. “All of these children were doomed to die without that treatment,” said Carl June, Ph.D., a pioneer of CAR-T therapy at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the new study. “We’ve never seen a patient respond like this before, so we don’t know what it’s going to look like in 10 years. We can’t wait to see more trials based on these exciting results.” No doubt about it,” said June. ” CAR-T cell therapy harnesses the immune system to create a ‘living drug’ that can seek out and destroy tumors. Her T cells are taken from the patient’s blood, enriched in the lab, and then returned to the patient through an IV, where they continue to proliferate. Six CAR-T cell therapies have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for blood cancers. Some early patients have been cured. However, success in solid tumors has been elusive. The latest research was conducted by researchers at the Vatican’s Bambino his Jes Pediatric Hospital in Rome. “They seem to have found a unique combination to grow the modified cells first and then sustain them for a long time to continue their cancer-killing work,” said Robbie Misner, Ph.D., of Stanford University School of Medicine. rice field. new research. Study co-author Dr. Franco Locatelli said they also added a safety switch to eliminate the cells if a patient had a severe reaction. They flipped the safety switch and showed it was working, but they later determined that the patient’s problem was caused by a brain hemorrhage unrelated to CAR-T cells. Many of the children had a common side effect of CAR-T therapy—an immune hyperreaction called “cytokine release syndrome.” They concluded that CAR-T therapy is “feasible and safe in the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.” ___ The Associated Press’ Health Sciences Division is supported by the Scientific and Educational Media Group at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

