COVID Caused Brain Damage in Two Infants Infected During Pregnancy – US Study





CHICAGO, April 6 (Reuters) – University of Miami researchers on Thursday identified the first two confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus crossing the mother’s placenta and damaging the brains of pregnant infants. He reported that he believed he was a case. Doctors had previously suspected that possibility, but so far there has been no direct evidence of COVID-19 in the mother’s placenta or the infant’s brain, the team told reporters at a news briefing. Told. The baby was born to a young mother who tested positive for the virus in her second trimester, at the height of the delta wave of the 2020 pandemic, before a vaccine was available.The case study was published in the journal Pediatrics. rice field. Several viruses are known to cross the placenta and damage the fetal brain, including cytomegalovirus, rubella, HIV, and Zika virus. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected in adult brain tissue, and some experts suspected it could also damage fetal brain tissue. “This is the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate a virus in the fetal organ with transplacental passage,” Dr. Michael Paydas, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Miami, said at a briefing. I think.” The newborn had seizures from the first day of life. However, unlike Zika, babies were not born with microcephaly, which is characterized by small head size. Instead, over time, microcephaly developed because their brains stopped growing at their normal rate, the team said. Both infants had severe developmental delay. One of his children died when he was 13 months old, and another of hers was in hospice care, the team said. Neither infant tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but had high levels of COVID antibodies in their blood, Dr. Merline Benny, a neonatologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Miami, told a briefing. She said it suggested the virus passed from the mother to the baby through the placenta. The team found evidence of the virus in the placenta of both mothers. An autopsy of the deceased child’s brain found the COVID virus in the brain, suggesting a direct infection caused the damage, Benny said. As for the mother, both tested positive for the virus, but one woman had only mild symptoms and was at full term. Dr. Sharnaz Duala, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the University of Miami, believes the case is rare, but recommends that women infected during pregnancy have their child’s pediatrician checked for developmental delays. urged to notify “We know that until a child goes to school, until the age of seven or eight, things can be pretty subtle,” she said. The team also urged women considering pregnancy to get vaccinated against COVID, and said pregnant women should consider getting vaccinated. It was not yet clear whether the damage caused during pregnancy was unique to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 or could occur in Omicron-related variants. Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen.Editing by David Gregorio Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

