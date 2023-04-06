









Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Thirteen factors were identified as potential predictors of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

These factors gave the model a positive predictive and discriminatory ability in patients with sepsis. Research results published in , found that a model featuring 13 potential predictors of acute respiratory distress syndrome had “excellent predictive power” in patients with sepsis. BMC Pulmonology. “The developed predictive model may also guide clinicians to predict ARDS risk in sepsis patients in the ICU, providing early intervention and clinical outcomes to prevent progression of ARDS in sepsis patients admitted to the ICU.” help improve.” Chi Shu Written by doctors in the emergency department of Wuxi People’s Hospital Affiliated to Nanjing Medical University.





In a retrospective cohort study, Xu and colleagues analyzed 16,523 ICUs. sepsis patient See if you can create and validate a nomogram that can predict the risk of ARDS in this patient population. According to researchers, the nomogram is a tool that can predict a patient’s likelihood of clinical events. Of the entire cohort, 11,566 patients (mean age 65.45 years, 60.17% male) belonged to the training set where the nomogram was established and 4,957 belonged to the test set where the model was validated. In a training cohort of patients, investigators discovered risk factors for ARDS through univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses, and these prognostic factors were incorporated into the nomogram. To test the model’s predictive ability, the researchers evaluated receiver operating characteristics (ROC) and calibration curves. Of the entire cohort, 2,422 (20.66%) patients experienced ARDS. researchers observed 13 Possible predictor Proportion of ARDS in multivariate logistic regression analysis: BMI 18.5 kg/m 2 less than 25kg/m 2 (RR = 0.732; 95% CI, 0.542-0.987) and BMI between 25 kg/m2 2 less than 30kg/m 2 (RR = 0.748; 95% CI, 0.555–1.008);

less than 25kg/m (RR = 0.732; 95% CI, 0.542-0.987) and BMI between 25 kg/m2 less than 30kg/m (RR = 0.748; 95% CI, 0.555–1.008); respiratory rate (RR = 1.049; 95% CI, 1.041-1.058);

urine output (RR = 1; 95% CI, 1-1);

partial pressure of carbon dioxide (RR = 1.017; 95% CI, 1.013-1.021);

Blood urea nitrogen (RR = 1.005; 95% CI, 1.002-1.007);

Vasopressin (RR = 1.711; 95% CI, 1.491–1.964);

Continuous renal replacement therapy (RR = 4.87; 95% CI, 4.054-5.851);

Chronic lung disease (RR = 1.353; 95% CI, 1.208-1.514);

malignant cancer (RR = 1.278; 95% CI, 1.097-1.488);

liver disease (RR = 1.72; 95% CI, 1.505-1.967);

Septic shock (RR = 1.268; 95% CI, 1.044-1.541);

pancreatitis (RR = 2.273; 95% CI, 1.693–3.053); and

of invasive vent (RR = 5.617; 95% CI, 3.122-10.107), non-invasive vent (RR = 7.387; 95% CI, 4.825-11.308) and trachea (RR = 2.906; 95% CI, 1.914-4.412) ventilation condition. Regarding the predictive performance of the model produced, the researchers found that the area under the curve (AUC) for the training set was 0.811 (95% CI, 0.802-0.82) and the AUC for the test set was similarly 0.812 (95% CI). I discovered something. %CI, 0.798-0.826). Comparing these results to the AUC for the serial organ failure assessment (0.539; 95% CI, 0.518-0.559) and the simplified Acute Physiology Score II (0.609; 95% CI, 0.589-0.629), researchers found that , found the following in a test cohort: The model they created had “favorable discriminative power” in predicting ARDS. Furthermore, the researchers found that the predictive model had an accuracy of 70.5%, a sensitivity of 79.8%, and a specificity of 68.2% within the test set. Finally, the researchers noted good agreement between predicted and observed risks of ARDS based on standard curves. “Further prospective studies are needed to validate the validity and applicability of this predictive model,” write Xu and colleagues.

