



The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) is an independent expert advisory panel that advises the UK health sector on immunization and makes recommendations on immunization schedules and vaccine safety. JCVI today issued a statement containing updated advice on COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 months to 4 years (external link). Although high levels of strong herd immunity have been developed over the past two and a half years, the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 is disproportionately higher among people in the geriatric group and residents of nursing homes. continue. Adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions. There are also ongoing uncertainties about whether and how viruses evolve and mutate, how long immunity lasts, and the epidemiology of infection. On December 6, 2022, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years. JCVI has recently been linked to Covid-19 pediatric vaccine trials, a pediatric Covid-19 vaccine safety investigation in the United States, and the epidemiology of her Covid-19 in children aged 6 months to 4 years in the United Kingdom. met to review the data from In developing its advice on childhood immunization, JCVI has consistently focused on preventing severe Covid-19 (hospitalization and death) in children and young people, as well as the potential benefits and harms of immunization for children and young people themselves. argued that the focus should be on Young people are the primary goal. Studies have shown that throughout the pandemic, children are much less likely to develop severe Covid-19 disease than older adults. associated with the symptoms of However, if the proportion of children with pre-existing health conditions is low, the risk of serious illness is high. She is more than seven times more likely to be admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit with severe Covid-19 than an infant with an underlying condition compared to a child without an underlying condition. As such, the JCVI advises: Or: Children aged 6 months to 4 years in clinical risk groups (as defined in the Green Book) should receive two doses of 3 micrograms of Pfizer Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty®), the first dose and the first dose. Vaccinations should be offered at least 8 weeks apart. and a second dose. The minimum interval between vaccination and her recent SARS-CoV-2 infection she needs is 4 weeks. NHS Wales is considering arrangements to vaccinate this group of children and further information will be made available to invite parents of eligible children to be vaccinated. Together with my UK counterparts, I have accepted this advice. Many thanks to the NHS and everyone involved in the immunization program for their continued efforts. This statement is being issued during a break to keep our members informed.If any members would like me to make further statements or answer any questions regarding this when Senned returns, I will be happy to do so..

