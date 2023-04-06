



Exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) may increase the risk of developing dementia, according to a new meta-analysis from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. This is a major step forward in providing actionable data to regulators and clinicians in terms of understanding the state of the literature on this very important health topic. The results can be used by organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency, which are currently looking to tighten PM2.5 exposure limits. Our findings support the public health importance of such measures. “

Marc Weisskopf, first author, Cecil K. and Philip Drinker Professor of Environmental Epidemiology and Physiology This study is the first systematic review and meta-analysis using the new Risk of Bias in Non-Randomized Exposure Studies (ROBINS-E) tool to address bias in environmental research in more detail than other assessment approaches. It is also the first study to include a new study using ‘active case ascertainment’. This method involves screening the entire study population and face-to-face assessment of dementia in individuals who did not have dementia at baseline. The survey will be published online on April 5, 2023. BMJMore. More than 57 million people worldwide currently have dementia, and the number is estimated to rise to 153 million by 2050. Up to 40% of these cases are believed to be associated with potentially modifiable risk factors, such as exposure to air pollutants. Weisskopf and his coauthors, Elissa Wilker, a researcher at the Harvard Chan-NIEHS Center for Environmental Health, and Marwa Osman, a doctoral student in the Public Health Program’s Biological Sciences Program, reviewed more than 2,000 studies. and identified 51 that were assessed for relevance. Between ambient air pollution and clinical dementia, all have been published within the last decade. These studies were assessed for bias using ROBINS-E and 16 of them met the criteria for meta-analysis. Most of the research was on PM2.5, with nitrogen dioxide and oxides of nitrogen being the next most common pollutants surveyed. Of the studies used in the meta-analysis, nine used active case ascertainment. Researchers found consistent evidence of a link between PM2.5 and dementia. This was significant even when annual exposures were below the current EPA annual standard of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air (µg/m3). Researchers found that for each 2 µg/m3 increase in average annual exposure to PM2.5, the risk of developing dementia increased by 17%. They also compared dementia with nitric oxide (5% risk increase for each 10 μg/m3 increase in annual exposure) and nitrogen dioxide (2% increase risk for each 10 μg/m3 increase in annual exposure). ) also found evidence suggesting a connection with Data were more limited. The researchers noted that the estimated association between air pollution and dementia risk is smaller than other risk factors such as education and smoking. However, due to the number of people exposed to air pollution, the population-level health impact can be substantial. “Given the sheer number of dementia cases, identifying actionable and modifiable risk factors to reduce the burden of the disease would have enormous personal and societal impact.” Exposure to PM2.5 and other air pollutants is modifiable to some extent through individual behavior, but more importantly through regulation.” Funding for this study was provided by Biogen and the National Institutes of Health grants P30 ES000002 and T32 HL007118. sauce: Harvard TH Chang School of Public Health Journal reference: Wilker, yeah others(2023). Air pollution and clinical dementia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJMore. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2022-071620

