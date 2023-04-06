Increased bowel disease after COVID-19 infection and hospitalization





Emerging disorders of gut-brain interaction should predict the next infection COVID-19, Especially after being hospitalized with this disease, published papers of intestine. Italian researchers prospectively and serially enrolled 883 eligible hospitalized patients with and without COVID-19 between May and October 2020 to determine the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection. I rated it. gastrointestinal tract. Patients enrolled in this study were evaluated at admission and at 1, 6, and 12 months after admission. Using a questionnaire, study participants were assessed for gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, and depression. The analysis included 614 COVID-19 patients. The control group consisted of her 269 patients who were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19. This included conditions such as gastrointestinal disease, trauma, and surgical involvement. The study authors explained that another study conducted on this subject showed that COVID-19 may contribute to diarrhea, nausea, and other symptoms compared to uninfected controls. bottom. Stomach symptoms. There was also a higher prevalence of nausea and acid reflux compared with controls one month after the first evaluation. Gastrointestinal symptoms appeared more frequently in COVID-19 patients compared to controls at baseline, the study authors said, observing nearly 40% of controls compared with almost 60% of COVID-19 patients. These COVID-19 patients reported higher rates of nausea, diarrhea, loose stools, and urgency and lower rates of hard stools compared with control subjects. One month later, COVID-19 patients still had significantly higher rates of nausea and acid reflux compared with control patients. Follow-up was completed by 772 patients (548 COVID-19 and 224 controls) at 6 months and 623 patients (435 COVID-19 and 188 controls) at 12 months it was done. At 6 months, COVID-19 patients reported a lower incidence of flatus, constipation, and hard stools compared to control patients. At this time point, there were no significant differences between groups regarding epigastralgia syndrome, postprandial distress syndrome, functional dyspepsia, IBS, and functional diarrhea. One year later, patients with COVID-19 reported significantly lower rates of constipation and hard stools compared with control patients, the study authors reported. However, COVID-19 patients had a higher incidence of IBS at this time point compared with one control patient who developed IBS at the 12-month mark. There was an increase in both groups of patients with chronic ingestion and dyspnea on admission.Their rates are consistent with data from a recent meta-analysis Researchers found that rates of both depression and anxiety were higher in the COVID-19 patient group compared to the control group. “COVID-19 is associated with long-term gastrointestinal symptoms and a small increased risk of irritable bowel syndrome,” the study authors wrote. “Given the high prevalence of COVID-19 at the global level, it is expected that COVID-19 will lead to an increase in new disorders of gut-brain interaction, especially after being hospitalized with this disease. Future studies are needed to improve our understanding of the mechanisms underlying symptom development in these patients and to identify novel therapeutic strategies to prevent and treat these conditions.”

