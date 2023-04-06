Longevity of centenarians is reflected by the gut microbiome with youth-associated signatures





Dato, S. et al. The genetics of human longevity: an intricacy of genes, environment, culture and microbiome. Mech. Ageing Dev. 165, 147–155 (2017). Cani, P. D. Human gut microbiome: hopes, threats and promises. Gut 67, 1716–1725 (2018). de Vos, W. M., Tilg, H., Van Hul, M. & Cani, P. D. Gut microbiome and health: mechanistic insights. Gut 71, 1020–1032 (2022). DeJong, E. N., Surette, M. G. & Bowdish, D. M. E. The gut microbiota and unhealthy aging: disentangling cause from consequence. Cell Host Microbe 28, 180–189 (2020). Kim, S. & Jazwinski, S. M. The gut microbiota and healthy aging: a mini-review. Gerontology 64, 513–520 (2018). Yatsunenko, T. et al. Human gut microbiome viewed across age and geography. Nature 486, 222–227 (2012). Claesson, M. J. et al. Gut microbiota composition correlates with diet and health in the elderly. Nature 488, 178–184 (2012). Biagi, E. et al. Gut microbiota and extreme longevity. Curr. Biol. 26, 1480–1485 (2016). Kim, B.-S. et al. Comparison of the gut microbiota of centenarians in longevity villages of South Korea with those of other age groups. J. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 29, 429–440 (2019). Wilmanski, T. et al. Gut microbiome pattern reflects healthy ageing and predicts survival in humans. Nat. Metab. 3, 274–286 (2021). Ghosh, T. S., Shanahan, F. & O’Toole, P. W. The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing. Nat. Rev. Gastroenterol. Hepatol. 19, 565–584 (2022). Larson, P. J. et al. Associations of the skin, oral and gut microbiome with aging, frailty and infection risk reservoirs in older adults. Nat. Aging 2, 941–955 (2022). Puca, A. A., Spinelli, C., Accardi, G., Villa, F. & Caruso, C. Centenarians as a model to discover genetic and epigenetic signatures of healthy ageing. Mech. Ageing Dev. 174, 95–102 (2018). Tavella, T. et al. Elevated gut microbiome abundance of Christensenellaceae, Porphyromonadaceae and Rikenellaceae is associated with reduced visceral adipose tissue and healthier metabolic profile in Italian elderly. Gut Microbes 13, 1–19 (2021). Zhang, S. et al. Gut microbiota in healthy and unhealthy long-living people. Gene 779, 145510 (2021). Rampelli, S. et al. Shotgun metagenomics of gut microbiota in humans with up to extreme longevity and the increasing role of xenobiotic degradation. mSystems 5, e00124-20 (2020). Sato, Y. et al. Novel bile acid biosynthetic pathways are enriched in the microbiome of centenarians. Nature 599, 458–464 (2021). Ren, M., Li, H., Fu, Z. & Li, Q. Succession analysis of gut microbiota structure of participants from long-lived families in Hechi, Guangxi, China. Microorganisms 9, 2524 (2021). Wu, L. et al. A cross-sectional study of compositional and functional profiles of gut microbiota in Sardinian centenarians. mSystems 4, e00325-19. (2019). Chen, L. et al. The long-term genetic stability and individual specificity of the human gut microbiome. Cell 184, 2302–2315 (2021). Costea, P. I. et al. Enterotypes in the landscape of gut microbial community composition. Nat. Microbiol. 3, 8–16 (2018). McCoubrey, L. E., Gaisford, S., Orlu, M. & Basit, A. W. Predicting drug–microbiome interactions with machine learning. Biotechnol. Adv. 54, 107797 (2022). Arumugam, M. et al. Enterotypes of the human gut microbiome. Nature 473, 174–180 (2011). Gauffin Cano, P., Santacruz, A., Moya, Á. & Sanz, Y. Bacteroides uniformis CECT 7771 ameliorates metabolic and immunological dysfunction in mice with high-fat-diet induced obesity. PLoS ONE 7, e41079 (2012). Brown, E. M. et al. Bacteroides-derived sphingolipids are critical for maintaining intestinal homeostasis and symbiosis. Cell Host Microbe 25, 668–680 (2019). Kelly, D. et al. Commensal anaerobic gut bacteria attenuate inflammation by regulating nuclear-cytoplasmic shuttling of PPAR-γ and RelA. Nat. Immunol. 5, 104–112 (2004). Tan, H., Zhai, Q. & Chen, W. Investigations of Bacteroides spp. towards next-generation probiotics. Food Res. Int. 116, 637–644 (2019). Tan, H., Zhao, J., Zhang, H., Zhai, Q. & Chen, W. Novel strains of Bacteroides fragilis and Bacteroides ovatus alleviate the LPS-induced inflammation in mice. Appl. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 103, 2353–2365 (2019). Wang, K. et al. Parabacteroides distasonis alleviates obesity and metabolic dysfunctions via production of succinate and secondary bile acids. Cell Rep. 26, 222–235 (2019). Parker, B. J., Wearsch, P. A., Veloo, A. C. M. & Rodriguez-Palacios, A. The genus Alistipes: gut bacteria with emerging implications to inflammation, cancer, and mental health. Front. Immunol. 11, 906 (2020). Huber-Ruano, I. et al. Orally administered Odoribacter laneus improves glucose control and inflammatory profile in obese mice by depleting circulating succinate. Microbiome 10, 135 (2022). Kong, F., Deng, F., Li, Y. & Zhao, J. Identification of gut microbiome signatures associated with longevity provides a promising modulation target for healthy aging. Gut Microbes 10, 210–215 (2019). Biagi, E. et al. The gut microbiota of centenarians: signatures of longevity in the gut microbiota profile. Mech. Ageing Dev. 165, 180–184 (2017). Costea, P. I. et al. Enterotypes in the landscape of gut microbial community composition. Nat. Microbiol. 3, 8–16 (2018). Cheng, M. & Ning, K. Stereotypes about enterotype: the old and new ideas. Genomics Proteomics Bioinformatics 17, 4–12 (2019). Zhong, H. et al. Impact of early events and lifestyle on the gut microbiota and metabolic phenotypes in young school-age children. Microbiome 7, 2 (2019). Xiao, L., Wang, J., Zheng, J., Li, X. & Zhao, F. Deterministic transition of enterotypes shapes the infant gut microbiome at an early age. Genome Biol. 22, 243 (2021). Jeffery, I. B., Lynch, D. B. & O’Toole, P. W. Composition and temporal stability of the gut microbiota in older persons. ISME J. 10, 170–182 (2016). Biagi, E. et al. Through ageing, and beyond: gut microbiota and inflammatory status in seniors and centenarians. PLoS ONE 5, e10667 (2010). Li, C. et al. Deep insights into the gut microbial community of extreme longevity in south Chinese centenarians by ultra-deep metagenomics and large-scale culturomics. NPJ Biofilms Microbiomes 8, 28 (2022). O’Toole, P. W. & Jeffery, I. B. Gut microbiota and aging. Science 350, 1214–1215 (2015). Jeffery, I. B. & O’Toole, P. W. Diet-microbiota interactions and their implications for healthy living. Nutrients 5, 234–252 (2013). Hiippala, K. et al. Isolation of anti-inflammatory and epithelium reinforcing Bacteroides and Parabacteroides spp. from a healthy fecal donor. Nutrients 12, 935 (2020). Raftar, S. K. A. et al. The anti-inflammatory effects of Akkermansia muciniphila and its derivates in HFD/CCL4-induced murine model of liver injury. Sci. Rep. 12, 2453 (2022). Deng, F., Li, Y. & Zhao, J. The gut microbiome of healthy long-living people. Aging 11, 289–290 (2019). Zafar, H. & Saier, M. H. Jr. Gut species in health and disease. Gut Microbes 13, 1–20 (2021). Cani, P. D. & Knauf, C. A newly identified protein from Akkermansia muciniphila stimulates GLP-1 secretion. Cell Metab. 33, 1073–1075 (2021). Hirata, T. Associations of cardiovascular biomarkers and plasma albumin with exceptional survival to the highest ages. Nat. Commun. 11, 3820 (2020). Anderson, E. L. et al. A robust ambient temperature collection and stabilization strategy: enabling worldwide functional studies of the human microbiome. Sci. Rep. 6, 31731 (2016). Peel, C. et al. Assessing mobility in older adults: the UAB Study of Aging Life-Space Assessment. Phys. Ther. 85, 1008–1119 (2005). Mackey, D. C. et al. Life-space mobility and mortality in older men: a prospective cohort study. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 62, 1288–1296 (2014). Chitalu, P., Tsui, A., Searle, S. D. & Davis, D. Life–space, frailty, and health-related quality of life. BMC Geriatr. 22, 646 (2022). Bolyen, E. et al. Reproducible, interactive, scalable and extensible microbiome data science using QIIME 2. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 852–857 (2019). Callahan, B. J. et al. DADA2: high-resolution sample inference from Illumina amplicon data. Nat. Methods 13, 581–583 (2016). Bokulich, N. A. et al. Optimizing taxonomic classification of marker-gene amplicon sequences with QIIME 2’s q2-feature-classifier plugin. Microbiome 6, 90 (2018). Allard, G., Ryan, F. J., Jeffery, I. B. & Claesson, M. J. SPINGO: a rapid species-classifier for microbial amplicon sequences. BMC Bioinformatics 16, 324 (2015). McMurdie, P. J. & Holmes, S. phyloseq: an R package for reproducible interactive analysis and graphics of microbiome census data. PLoS ONE 8, e61217 (2013). Shi, Y., Zhang, L., Do, K.-A., Peterson, C. B. & Jenq, R. R. aPCoA: covariate adjusted principal coordinates analysis. Bioinformatics 36, 4099–4101 (2020). Segata, N. et al. Metagenomic biomarker discovery and explanation. Genome Biol. 12, R60 (2011). Holmes, I., Harris, K. & Quince, C. Dirichlet multinomial mixtures: generative models for microbial metagenomics. PLoS ONE 7, e30126 (2012). Thioulouse, J. et al. Multivariate Analysis of Ecological Data with ade4 (Springer, 2018). Feng, Q. et al. Gut microbiome development along the colorectal adenoma-carcinoma sequence. Nat. Commun. 6, 6528 (2015).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s43587-023-00389-y The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related