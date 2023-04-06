Pfizer shots supervised for Guillain Barre

recipient Pfizer Scientists in clinical trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine said an RSV vaccine for older adults should be monitored for Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The scientists concluded that the vaccine was effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults over the age of 60, with no apparent safety concerns. I warned you that it is a potential cause for concern.

“If the RSVpreF vaccine is approved and recommended, these adverse events will need to be closely monitored with real-world data and post-marketing surveillance in future studies,” the scientist wrote Wednesday. This study, published in , was supported by Pfizer.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks nerves. Symptoms range from temporary weakness to paralysis. According to the National Institutes of HealthMost people recover, even in severe cases.

The scientist’s call to closely monitor possible links between vaccines and Guillain-Barré reflects the position of the Food and Drug Administration.

The agency asked Pfizer to include Guillain-Barré as a “significant potential risk” to the vaccine and to develop a safety study to monitor potential cases if the shot is approved in May.Pfizer agreed to conduct a safety study.

FDA’s Independent Advisor Approved Vaccine in February, although there was considerable objection during that meeting. Seven advisors said the safety data were sufficient for approval, four said otherwise and one abstained.

In an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists said two cases occurred in patients in an age group at high risk of developing Guillain-Barré. It may have caused the individual to develop the syndrome, they added.

However, the FDA said the Guillain-Barré case may be related to the vaccine because the Guillain-Barré patient developed the syndrome soon after vaccination, according to a briefing document released in February. Pfizer concluded that the cases were unrelated, and the clinical trial’s data oversight board did not identify any vaccine safety concerns.