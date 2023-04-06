Why Doctors Shouldn’t Be “Spooked” by AI, According to ChatGPT





While we understand the concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, physicians should be aware that this technology is designed to assist, not replace, clinicians. Chat GPT. In an interview published in NEJM catalystDavid A. Asch, MD, of the Perelman School of Medicine and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia explores the concerns, promises, and oddities of a future of healthcare heavily reliant on AI. Asch asked ChatGPT if doctors should be “going a little crazy” with it. AI chatbots responded cautiously. Using ChatGPT in HealthcareThis is because it represents a major change in the traditional way healthcare is delivered. However, it is important to realize that ChatGPT is not intended to replace doctors, but to assist them in providing better care to their patients….” ChatGPT also asked medical professionals to stay informed about the latest developments in this technology and embrace the possibilities of using it to improve patient care. When Asch pressed his ChatGPT about his AI takeover fears in healthcare, he stressed that chatbots “cannot replace human medical professionals.” Ash also asked ChatGPT about the crises associated with mental health and provider burnout, and AI chatbots provided detailed responses on how they hoped improvements in AI could address these crises. is now available. AI chatbots also described many opportunities to improve healthcare overall. Virtual assistant for patient care, Reduce clinical documentation burdenand Strengthening medical research and education. Asch asked ChatGPT about many of their biggest concerns about the future of healthcare, but also ChatGPT’s main concerns. ChatGPT responded that they are most concerned about data privacy and security, data bias, and limited interpretation of internal processing. Interestingly, the final reason ChatGPT was described as “losing sleep” was the lack of government regulation to manage and curb this rapidly evolving technology. Near the end of the interview, Asch congratulated ChatGPT. Passed the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination. ChatGPT recognized this achievement as an indicator of its ability to assist in high-level medical tasks such as diagnosis and treatment decisions. However, the AI ​​chatbot also says that passing exams “is not the same as being able to practice medicine.” Ash concluded the interview with his own reflections on the experience. He explained that in 2022 he was skeptical that AI would play a significant role in healthcare in the near future, but a recent interaction with ChatGPT changed his mind. “ChatGPT fundamentally changed my view on the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare,” he wrote. “I’m most surprised at how clearly it communicates. But I’m far less confident in how well it organizes the information it conveys.” Asch pointed out that AI has the potential to amplify efficiency in healthcare, but warned that it could also amplify inefficiencies. He calls this the “big problem” of AI in medicine today. “Digital sources are already flooded with medical misinformation. My concern is that misinformation is likely to be amplified rather than filtered out by programs like ChatGPT,” he said. is writing Michael DePauw-Wilson Corporate and investigative team reporter for MedPage Today. He covers psychiatry, long coronaviruses, and infectious diseases, among other relevant US clinical news. follow Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

