CDC warns document of possible imported Marburg disease cases to watch out for

Although no cases of Marburg disease (MVD) have been confirmed outside of Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania, clinicians and public health professionals should be aware of the possibility of imported cases, the CDC said.

and Health Alert Network Advisorythe agency said it is important for clinicians to evaluate patients for possible viral hemorrhagic fevers, including MVD or Ebola, through a triage and evaluation process that includes a detailed travel history.

“Early identification of MVD and other viral hemorrhagic fevers is critical to providing adequate and prompt patient care and to preventing the spread of infection,” the CDC said. A stay is no reason to postpone routine laboratory tests or other measures necessary for standard patient care.”

The agency noted that there is no evidence to suggest that the current MVD outbreaks in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are linked, and most experts believe that the two situations represent independent animal-to-human spillover events. I have noted that I agree.

As of April 5, there are 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of MVD in Equatorial Guinea, 10 of whom have died, according to the CDC. As of the same date, Tanzania reported eight laboratory-confirmed cases of his MVD. and five were fatal.

The current outbreak is the first confirmed case of Marburg virus in either country. The pathogen has been previously identified in neighboring countries, according to the CDC. In addition, its reservoir, the Egyptian flying fox, is known to exist in both Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

Although rare, MVD is a highly fatal viral hemorrhagic fever, CDC officials said. A person is not infected until symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, gastrointestinal symptoms, and unexplained bleeding appear.

“The Marburg virus is spread by contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes) with the blood or other bodily fluids (including urine, saliva, sweat, faeces, vomit, breast milk, amniotic fluid, or semen) of a sick person. or died from MVD, infected animal fluids, or needles or other fomites contaminated with the virus,” the CDC explained.

There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine or treatment for MVD. Without early diagnosis and adequate supportive care, MVD has a mortality rate of 23% to 90%.

Regarding actions to be taken by clinicians, CDC, MVD History of exposure of concern while in the affected areaIf a patient is determined to meet the criteria for Marburg virus testing, the patient is considered a suspected case of MVD and has a negative test result on a sample taken >72 hours after the onset of symptoms. They should be managed under isolation precautions until they can be tested, officials said.

Clinicians who have concerns about a patient with suspected MVD should contact their local health department immediately and follow protocols for patient evaluation, CDC added. “When a diagnosis of MVD is considered, competent authorities will work with the CDC and clinical teams to coordinate patient care and testing to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken to prevent potential spread.” The agency said.

Hospitals should implement infection prevention measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), care considerations, and placement of patients in isolated single rooms with private bathrooms or covered bedside toilets. and advice on control measures.

And for public health, the CDC says the Virus Special Agents Division is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for consultations about MVDs and other viral hemorrhagic fevers, and emergency operations centers can be called. increase. Clinical laboratories can safely perform routine diagnostic tests on individuals with suspected MVD, officials added. Standard precautions for all patient care and Universal precautions to prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases.

In that warning, the CDC also warned the public, reiterating that MVD is serious and often fatal. The agency says there are ways to protect yourself and prevent spread when you live in or travel to areas where the Marburg virus may be present or where MVD outbreaks are occurring. This includes avoiding contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick person, funeral or burial practices that include touching the body of a person with suspected or confirmed MVD, flying foxes or non-human primates. This includes avoiding contact with

According to the CDC, after returning from an area with an MVD outbreak, individuals should monitor their health for 21 days and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms of hemorrhagic fever.

