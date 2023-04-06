FDA pushes unproven premature birth drug Makena off the market





WASHINGTON (AP) — On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration ordered an immediate market withdrawal of a drug aimed at preventing premature births. Useless for pregnant women. The decision follows repeated efforts by Swiss pharmaceutical company Covis Pharma to keep Makena in the U.S. market while it conducts additional research. This drug was the only drug approved in the United States to reduce the risk of premature birth in women who had a history of premature birth. In recent months, Covis has finally bowed to FDA pressure. Suggest “Relaxation” A period of several months so that a woman on medication can complete her treatment. The FDA rejected that and said on Thursday that the action against Makena and some generic versions should take effect immediately. “Makena and its generics are no longer approved and cannot be legally distributed in interstate commerce,” the agency said in a statement. Injectable drugs are synthetic versions of progesterone, a hormone that helps the uterus maintain pregnancy. It can cause side effects such as blood clots, depression, and allergic reactions. Given these risks, FDA staff had previously concluded that there was no benefit to continuing to obtain the drug given the lack of confirmed benefits. The final decision by FDA Commissioner Robert Calif and the FDA’s chief scientist marks the first time the FDA has formally forced the removal of a drug that was originally approved based on promising initial data. In one case, the drug company voluntarily stopped the drug after the FDA revealed its intent to order its removal. The FDA accelerated approval of Makena in 2011. This was based on a small study suggesting that preterm birth rates were reduced in women who had previously had difficulty reaching term. However, the results of a study of 1,700 participants completed in late 2018 showed that the drug did not reduce premature births or provide healthy baby outcomes as was originally thought. I showed that The FDA has since worked to remove the drug from the market, but Covis complained repeatedly More time to do further research. In October, the company failed to convince a panel of outside FDA advisers that the drug should continue to be marketed for women at high risk of premature birth, including black women. About 10% of U.S. births are too early — under 37 weeks, increasing the risk of serious health problems and infant death. “It’s tragic that scientific research and the medical community have yet to discover treatments that have been shown to be effective in preventing premature birth and improving neonatal outcomes,” Caliph said Thursday. said in a statement. Ask the doctor, the agency said. The FDA has faced pressure to crack down on unidentified drugs approved under its accelerated approval program, which has allowed dozens of drugs to launch based on early results since the early 1990s. I was. The flip side of the program means eliminating drugs if their initial promise is not confirmed by subsequent research. Researchers and government oversight agencies have documented problems with FDA oversight. This includes delays in expedited removal of drugs with failed or missing validation studies.Over the past two years, FDA has made an effort Remove unproven approval, primarily from cancer treatments. ___ Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter. @AP_FDA writer ___ The Associated Press’ Health Sciences Division is supported by the Scientific and Educational Media Group at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

