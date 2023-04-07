Spring COVID-19 Booster – Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Units





April 6, 2023 Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer recommends: high risk Individuals will receive their next COVID-19 booster dose this spring. Individuals in the following high-risk groups are encouraged to book a spring COVID-19 booster appointment if it has been at least 6 months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection. People aged 65 and over.

Residents of long-term care facilities, nursing homes, aged care lodges, and other collective housing for the elderly.

Individuals aged 18 and over living in collective care settings for people with complex medical care needs.

pregnant individuals;

Individuals over the age of 18 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.and

Individuals over the age of 55 who identify as Indigenous, Inuit, or Métis, and non-Indigenous household members over the age of 55. using this COVID-19 Booster Dose Recommendation Tool As a quick and easy way to determine if you need to boost. After September 1, 2022, individuals aged 5 years and older who have not received a booster dose will receive a booster dose if at least 6 months have passed since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection. recommended. Recommendations for other individuals who are not at high risk and have already received a booster after September 1, 2022 will be available closer to Fall 2023. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark you can book your vaccine here. You can also get the vaccine from a participating health care provider. Participating pharmacies. can get IInformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on our website. You can also call 1-800-660-5853 or follow LGLHealthunit on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

