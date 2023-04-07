Studies Reveal Wider Effects on Health and Well-Being





Scientists estimate that the post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition is prevalent among British schoolchildren. They also assessed the presence of persistent symptoms among schoolchildren with and without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The research is published in the journal BMC infection. study: Post-COVID-19 conditions and persistent symptoms in UK schoolchildren: a review to March 2022Image Credit: GUA5 / Shutterstock Background The COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 has had a significant impact on the health status of vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, those with comorbidities, and immunocompromised patients. However, the disease is relatively mild among children and adolescents. Three years after the pandemic, a significant proportion of the world’s population is experiencing persistent symptoms medically known as long-term COVID. Persistent symptoms such as fatigue, anxiety, and unhappiness have been observed even among children and adolescents who have never had SARS-CoV-2 infection. These symptoms may be related to social restrictions imposed by the pandemic. In a current study, scientists estimate the long-term prevalence of COVID among UK schoolchildren. In addition, they compared the prevalence of persistent symptoms among schoolchildren with and without confirmed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection. research design This study analyzed data collected from a COVID-19 school infection survey conducted among English-speaking schoolchildren during the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 7,797 children from 173 schools were enrolled in this study. For children ages 4-16, a parent or guardian completed the survey questionnaire. For the 16-18 year old group, the children provided the information themselves. The survey questionnaire was designed to collect information on household composition, sociodemographic characteristics, medical and symptom history, COVID-19 diagnosis, social contacts, and mental health status. important observation The long-term prevalence of COVID in the study population was estimated to be 1.8% in primary school children aged 4-11 years, 4.5% in secondary school children aged 11-16 years, and 6.9% in secondary school children aged 16-18 years. There was no change in prevalence with respect to gender, comorbidities, or socioeconomic status. A high prevalence of certain symptoms persisting for more than 12 weeks was observed in the study population, regardless of infection history. Specifically, approximately 48% of elementary school students and 52–79% of her in middle school reported at least one persistent symptom. For elementary school children, coughing, sore throat, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating were the most commonly reported persistent symptoms. For middle school students, anxiety, depressed mood, and poor concentration were the most commonly reported symptoms. The proportion of middle school students reporting at least one persistent symptom was higher among students with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection than among those without previous infection. However, this tendency was not observed in elementary school students. The most commonly reported persistent symptoms in children with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were loss of smell and taste, cardiovascular symptoms (chest pain and palpitations), and systemic symptoms (fever, chills, fatigue). The prevalence of lung-, head-, eye-, ear-, nose-, and throat-related symptoms was also higher in previously infected children than in those without history of infection. Significance of research The study found a low but increasing prevalence of long-term COVID among schoolchildren in England. Many of these children also experience persistent symptoms, regardless of their history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This highlights the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the physical and mental health of this particular population. As the scientists said, more research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects of persistent symptoms on educational outcomes and the overall quality of life of younger generations.

