Risk factors and vectors for SARS-CoV-2 household transmission: a prospective, longitudinal cohort study
Summary
Background
Despite circumstantial evidence for aerosol and fomite spread of SARS-CoV-2, empirical data linking either pathway with transmission are scarce. Here we aimed to assess whether the presence of SARS-CoV-2 on frequently-touched surfaces and residents’ hands was a predictor of SARS-CoV-2 household transmission.
Methods
In this longitudinal cohort study, during the pre-alpha (September to December, 2020) and alpha (B.1.1.7; December, 2020, to April, 2021) SARS-CoV-2 variant waves, we prospectively recruited contacts from households exposed to newly diagnosed COVID-19 primary cases, in London, UK. To maximally capture transmission events, contacts were recruited regardless of symptom status and serially tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection by RT-PCR on upper respiratory tract (URT) samples and, in a subcohort, by serial serology. Contacts’ hands, primary cases’ hands, and frequently-touched surface-samples from communal areas were tested for SARS-CoV-2 RNA. SARS-CoV-2 URT isolates from 25 primary case-contact pairs underwent whole-genome sequencing (WGS).
Findings
From Aug 1, 2020, until March 31, 2021, 620 contacts of PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2-infected primary cases were recruited. 414 household contacts (from 279 households) with available serial URT PCR results were analysed in the full household contacts’ cohort, and of those, 134 contacts with available longitudinal serology data and not vaccinated pre-enrolment were analysed in the serology subcohort. Household infection rate was 28·4% (95% CI 20·8–37·5) for pre-alpha-exposed contacts and 51·8% (42·5–61·0) for alpha-exposed contacts (p=0·0047). Primary cases’ URT RNA viral load did not correlate with transmission, but was associated with detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on their hands (p=0·031). SARS-CoV-2 detected on primary cases’ hands, in turn, predicted contacts’ risk of infection (adjusted relative risk [aRR]=1·70 [95% CI 1·24–2·31]), as did SARS-CoV-2 RNA presence on household surfaces (aRR=1·66 [1·09–2·55]) and contacts’ hands (aRR=2·06 [1·57–2·69]). In six contacts with an initial negative URT PCR result, hand-swab (n=3) and household surface-swab (n=3) PCR positivity preceded URT PCR positivity. WGS corroborated household transmission.
Interpretation
Presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on primary cases’ and contacts’ hands and on frequently-touched household surfaces associates with transmission, identifying these as potential vectors for spread in households.
Funding
National Institute for Health Research Health Protection Research Unit in Respiratory Infections, Medical Research Council.
Introduction
yet our understanding of the routes of transmission remains an area of ongoing scientific debate. Despite public guidance on self-isolation, facemask wearing, handwashing, and surface and air decontamination, there is very little empirical evidence for the pathways through which the virus spreads. Modelling and epidemiological observations implicate viral spread through large respiratory droplets that settle on surfaces from where virus is transferred to contacts’ mucosal membranes, known as fomite spread, as well as airborne spread through smaller, aerosolised droplets directly inhaled by contacts.
,
as well as in exhaled and ambient air from hospitalised patients with COVID-19,
,
its detection on potential vectors has not hitherto been shown to correlate with transmission. This gap in knowledge hampers accurate modelling of disease transmission and development of evidence-based public health guidance,
,
which remain important given the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to spread through highly vaccinated populations.
,
As isolation restrictions for household contacts have now been lifted, understanding the risk factors and pathways of transmission within households has become increasingly important to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
Evidence before this study
Extensive literature on SARS-CoV-2 transmission has been published, with different types of studies (observational prospective cohort studies, retrospective cohort studies, modelling, case-control, etc) evaluating transmission in different scenarios and populations. Although most transmission globally occurs in households, the vectors and pathways of household SARS-CoV-2 transmission remain poorly understood and there is ongoing scientific debate as to the predominant modes of transmission. We searched for the terms “SARS-CoV-2” AND “household” AND “transmission” with “pathways” OR “surface” OR “hand” OR “fomite” OR “droplet” in PubMed for articles published from database inception up until Nov 2, 2022, in English. After omitting studies with different settings or study populations (hospitalised populations, health-care workers, schools, care homes, etc), we identified few studies assessing SARS-CoV-2 in household settings. Several systematic and non-systematic reviews have been published on household infection rate, often denoted as secondary attack rate, and some studies have evaluated the contribution of demographic, clinical, and epidemiological factors to infection (sex, age, vaccinations status, co-infection, comorbidities, relation to the primary case, household characteristics, etc). At the time of writing, only six studies reported the presence of viral RNA on household surfaces, but none have correlated this presence to risk of infection among contacts. Additionally, we found no studies analysing the presence of viral RNA on primary cases’ or contacts’ hands, which might be important vectors of transmission.
Added value of this study
We prospectively enrolled symptomatic and asymptomatic household contacts recently exposed to their primary cases, and serially performed upper respiratory tract swabs RT-PCR testing, and when consented, collected blood samples for serial serology. Additionally, we also took swabs from frequently touched household surfaces, and primary cases’ and contacts’ hands, and tested them for presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. Our prospective study design and dense longitudinal testing of contacts enabled us to maximally capture secondary COVID-19 cases among household contacts. Epidemiological linkage and whole-genome sequencing of primary and secondary cases’ SARS-CoV-2 isolates confirmed household transmission. Presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on primary cases’ hands, household surfaces, and contacts’ hands strongly correlated with contacts’ risk of infection. To our knowledge, this study provides the first empirical data linking detection of SARS-CoV-2 on candidate vectors of transmission. This study also identified primary cases’ hands, household surfaces, and contacts’ hands as potential vectors of transmission. Aerosol transmission was not investigated in this study and therefore cannot be excluded as a potential route of household spread.
Implications of all the available evidence
This study, to our knowledge, is the first to identify a correlation between SARS-CoV-2 RNA on candidate vectors and infection of contacts. These longitudinal empirical data from a real-world community setting substantially advance our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 household spread, which is the setting of most transmission globally. Our findings support interventions such as frequent handwashing, surface cleansing, physical distancing, reducing direct contact, and use of masks to reduce transmission in households.
Moreover, almost all contacts’ infection rate estimates use upper respiratory tract (URT) PCR testing at a single timepoint to detect or exclude infection,
limiting the ability to detect new secondary infections.
We therefore prospectively recruited susceptible household contacts recently exposed to PCR-positive COVID-19 primary cases. We serially sampled both symptomatic and asymptomatic contacts’ URT for PCR testing and, when consented, blood for serial serology. We tested for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on primary cases’ and contacts’ hands and frequently-touched surfaces. We aimed to assess whether the presence of SARS-CoV-2 on one or more of these candidate vectors would prospectively predict SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
Methods
Study design and participants
Participants were enrolled in two longitudinal community-based observational studies in Greater London, UK: Integrated Network for Surveillance, Trials and Investigations into COVID-19 Transmission (INSTINCT), and Assessment of Transmission And Contagiousness of COVID-19 in Contacts (ATACCC). Ethics approval was obtained from the Health Research Authority (20/NW/0231).
SARS-CoV-2 PCR-positive, symptomatic primary cases (defined as the first detected PCR-positive case in the household) and their contacts were identified through the national contact tracing system (National Health Service Test & Trace) and invited to participate by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) staff between Aug 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The study period included the pre-alpha (September to December 2020) and alpha (B.1.1.7; December, 2020, to April, 2021) waves of SARS-CoV-2, when vaccination coverage was low and social distancing policies were in place. Contacts were deemed household contacts if resident at the same address as their primary case.
Participants were free to leave the study prematurely if they wished or to omit some sociodemographic characteristic information. Among the visited participants, not all agreed to give all types of samples (serological, surface swabs, and hand swabs).
Two contacts cohorts were defined for analysis: the full household contacts’ cohort, consisting of all household contacts with longitudinal (≥3) URT samples, and the serology subcohort, consisting of the contacts within the full cohort who also had longitudinal serology data (ie, serological data available at day 0 and at least one other timepoint), were known to be unvaccinated before enrolment, and were seronegative at enrolment. Households with co-primary cases (concurrent PCR positivity) were excluded.
to assess household deprivation according to postcodes. Participants gave written informed consent.
Procedures
and UKHSA Colindale, London, UK (ATACCC) with comparable sensitivity and specificity (appendix pp 2–3). Serology was performed using a hybrid double antigen binding assay (DABA), as previously described (appendix pp 3–4).
A DABA level of less than 1 indicated seronegativity and a DABA level of 1 or more indicated seropositivity. A DABA level of less than 1 at day 0 that increased by 3 in the binding ratio in the first 28 days after participant enrolment (if PCR positive) or in the first 14 days after enrolment (if PCR negative) indicated seroconversion. Variant status was assigned through S-gene target failure status (ATACCC; appendix p 5) and whole-genome sequencing (WGS; INSTINCT; appendix pp 5–6). Libraries for WGS were generated with the EasySeq RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) WGS kit v1 or v2 (Nimagen, Nijmegen, Netherlands) and an iSeq 100 device was used for sequencing (Illumina, San Diego, CA, USA). Hand swabs and surface swabs were tested for RNA presence at the Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College London, London, UK (appendix p 4).
PCR-positive hand and surface swabs with a cycle threshold (Ct) of less than 33 were subjected to viral culture in a mammalian cell line-based in vitro assay (appendix pp 4–5). Swabs were maintained at 4°C for 36–72 h until culture was performed, reflecting the time for transportation from residents’ homes and laboratory storage while RT-PCR was performed. Further assay details are found in the appendix (pp 2–6).
Statistical analysis
Household infection rate was calculated as the proportion of contacts who became PCR positive or infected among all those tested.
Binary indicators for infection or PCR positive versus PCR negative candidate vectors were used. The model was adjusted for significant demographic covariates and covariates associated with household characteristics identified with univariable analyses.
Role of the funding source
The funder of the study had no role in study design, data collection, data analysis, data interpretation, or writing of the report.
Results
Table 1Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics of household contacts exposed to PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 primary cases, in the full household contacts’ cohort and in the serial serology subcohort.
Data are n (%) unless otherwise indicated. NA=not applicable.
Table 2SARS-CoV-2 household infection rate in the full household contacts’ cohort and in the serial serology subcohort, stratified by type of exposure to the primary case and household characteristics
Household infection rate is given as the proportion of PCR-positive contacts in the full household contact cohort (n=414), and as the proportion of infected (PCR-positive or seroconverted) contacts in the serial serology subcohort (n=134). Primary case maximum-measured URT RNA viral load categories were divided to give similar number of contacts. URT=upper respiratory tract.
All PCR-positive surface swabs and primary cases’ hand swabs, and most of the PCR-positive hand swabs from the contacts (16 [72%] of 22), were positive on the day of enrolment. This RNA detection on surface and hand swabs was simultaneous in time with the first detection of SARS-CoV-2 in prevalent PCR-positive contacts’ respective URT swabs, at day 0. Of the 31 PCR-positive contacts with incident infection (ie, with initially PCR-negative URT swabs), 14 had household surface samples collected, of which three were positive—all were positive at day 0, before the respective contacts’ URT swabs becoming PCR positive. 19 of 31 contacts with incident infection had hand swabs collected, of which seven were positive. In three contacts, hand swabs were already PCR positive before their respective URT swabs becoming positive. In the remaining four contacts, hand swabs were positive at the second time-point (day 7); hence, it is not possible to temporally resolve whether these contacts’ hands became PCR positive before or after their URT swabs became PCR positive.
Table 3Detection of SARS-CoV-2 on environmental surfaces, and on the hands of the contact and primary case, by PCR-status in the full household contacts’ cohort, and by infection status in the serology analysis contacts’ subcohort
Data are n (%) unless otherwise indicated. Relative risk estimates from the multivariable analyses were calculated with a modified Poisson regression using robust standard errors, accounting for household clustering, and adjusting for contact’s sex assigned at birth, comorbidity status, vaccination pre-enrolment status, relationship status to the primary case, and ratio number of residents in the household to number of bedrooms.
strongly supporting household transmission as the source of infection in all infected contacts sequenced.
Discussion
,
,
this study is, to our knowledge, the first to identify correlations between SARS-CoV-2 RNA on candidate vectors with contacts’ infection risk. These longitudinal empirical data from a real-world community setting with rigorously defined infection outcomes substantially advance our understanding of SARS-CoV-2 household spread, the setting of most transmission globally.
This finding probably reflects our rigorous, intensive sampling approach, which captured a higher proportion of transmission to susceptible contacts than previous studies.
,
,
,
but consistent with others,
primary case SARS-CoV-2 RNA viral load in URT samples did not correlate with contacts’ risk of infection in our cohort. Interestingly, however, primary cases’ RNA viral load in URT samples did predict their risk of having a SARS-CoV-2 PCR-positive hand swab, which in turn was associated with transmission to their respective contacts. Presence of viral RNA on frequently touched household surfaces strongly associated with contacts’ risk of having a PCR-positive hand swab and predicted contacts’ risk of infection. Moreover, presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on contacts’ hands correlated with presence of viral RNA on their respective primary cases’ hands and with contacts’ own risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SARS-CoV-2 was cultured from one of these contacts’ hand swabs, showing the presence of live, infectious virus on the hands of this individual. WGS confirmed that the viral isolates from the contact’s hand and URT were indistinguishable. Conversely, in non-incident contacts who already had PCR-positive URT samples at enrolment, the corresponding PCR-positive hand and household surface swabs were also consistently positive at enrolment.
Among all contacts with one or more positive candidate vector samples, no differences were observed in the RNA viral load quantified on these vectors between contacts with PCR-positive and PCR-negative URT samples, suggesting that the source of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA on these vectors was unlikely to be retrograde contamination from the contacts’ URT. Notably, contacts with PCR-negative URT samples and with viral RNA detected on their hands, their primary cases’ hands, or household surfaces, predominantly had pre-existing immunity, as evidenced by being seropositive at enrolment. By contrast, very few contacts with PCR-positive URT samples linked to positive hand swabs or surface swabs in their households were seropositive at enrolment. This finding suggests that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on candidate vectors linked to uninfected contacts with PCR-negative URT samples might not have resulted in infection because of their pre-existing immunity.
,
To our knowledge, our data are the first empirical evidence to correlate presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on candidate vectors with contacts’ risk of infection. However, our findings do not prove causality. SARS-CoV-2 spread is believed to be predominantly through airborne transmission,
,
,
which must be the sole route in several settings, including those involving long-range transmission.
The transmission we observed could therefore have been exclusively airborne and the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on residents’ hands and household surfaces might reflect bystander contamination by large respiratory droplets that might be generated alongside infectious aerosols that mediate transmission. We did not systematically sample air in the households so we cannot exclude this possibility.
To demonstrate causality of either fomite or airborne transmission, a highly controlled artificial experiment would be required, in which SARS-CoV-2-naive, healthy, sentinel participants would be confined in an environment previously contaminated by an infectious-case. Experimental interventions testing the effects of complete air exchange or decontamination versus surface decontamination before the participants’ confinement would then be correlated with their subsequent infection status. Although such an design might confirm the route of transmission, it would not reflect the real-world setting of community transmission with its natural spectrum of environmental conditions and host factors.
Our study has several limitations. We cannot exclude that in a proportion of primary case–contact pairs where the prevalent infected contact might have been asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, the contact might have been the initial source of transmission, or that the contact might have been infected from outside of the household. These scenarios are unlikely for most of the households, because our assignment of case–contact pairs is underpinned by epidemiological linkage between each primary case and their respective contact(s), and further corroborated by WGS of SARS-CoV-2 isolates from primary cases and their contacts in all 25 households where this was possible. Similarly, although some of the contacts’ infections could possibly have been tertiary rather than secondary to the primary case, we consider this unlikely because contacts were enrolled on average 3 days after symptom onset of the primary case. The probability of infection arising from outside the household was low because London was in a state of lockdown during our study, resulting in very limited social or occupational contact outside of households. A corollary of this point, however, is that our household infection rate estimate might not be generalisable to households in settings where societal non-pharmaceutical interventions are not in force with correspondingly less contact time between cohabitants.
We did not systematically collect behavioural information on hygiene practices and physical distancing, as preventative measures typically took place after primary case symptom onset, when exposure had already occurred, limiting the effect of such practices on reducing contacts’ risk of infection. Additionally, the collection of such behavioural data would have been biased by the participants’ conditioning of the underlying circumstances (eg, lockdown and participation in an observational study) and would not represent their usual practices.
The households that consented to participate might not be representative of the general population because non-White ethnicities and older age groups were under-represented. In some households, only a proportion of cohabitants were recruited; however, infection rate in households where all contacts were recruited approximated the infection rate in the full household contact cohort. Although the study could be biased by the difference between household-visited contacts and remotely recruited contacts, these groups were similar.
,
whereas other evidence suggests increased likelihood for aerosol transmission relative to earlier variants.
,
alternative interventions to impede transmission are urgently needed. The straightforward public health interventions and messaging underpinned by our evidence provide a timely, pragmatic component of the future toolkit for living safely with COVID-19.
The INSTINCT and ATACCC study group investigators
Jessica Cutajar, Valerie Quinn, Sarah Hammett, Eimèar McDermott, Constanta Luca, Kristel Timcang, Jada Samuel, Samuel Bremang, Samuel Evetts, Lulu Wang, Sean Nevin, Megan Davies, Chitra Tejpal, Mohammed Essoussi, Anjeli V Ketkar, Giulia Miserocchi, Harriet Catchpole, Michael G Whitfield, Alexandra Kondratiuk (NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Respiratory Infections, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, London, UK). Anjna Badhan, Simon Dustan, Isaac J Day Weber, Federica Marchesin (Section of Virology, Department of Infectious Disease, Imperial College London, London, UK). John Poh (UK Health Security Agency, London, UK).
Contributors
RK, RV, JF, TDP, SHak, and AL designed the study and data collection methodology. RV, JD, JLB, JF, RK, SHak, EC, JSN, MRT-W, ND, AKoy, JC, VQ, SHam, EMcD, CL, KT, JS, SB, SE, LW, SN, MD, CT, GM, HC, AKon, RT, WSB, GPT, and MZ did administrative and technical study logistics. ND, AKoy, CT, ME, GM, AVK, HC, MGW, KJM, and JLB acquired data. LM, CR, PW, AB, SD, PSF, JP, GPT, and MZ analysed the RT-PCR data. EP, IJDW, FM, MOM, and RT analysed the serology data. JZ and WSB analysed the environmental (surface swabs and hand swabs) data. CA, MAC, LM, GPT, and PSF analysed the sequencing data and S-gene target failure data. ND, NMF, and AL conceived the work and design of analyses. ND and AKoy analysed the data. ND, AKoy, TDP, SHak, AS, and AL interpreted the data. ND, AKoy, SHak, and AL drafted the manuscript. SHak, JF, TDP, HH, AS, EC, and AL reviewed the manuscript. AL is the principal investigator for INSTINCT. AL and JD are the principal investigators for ATACCC. ND and AKoy directly accessed and verified the underlying data of the study. All authors contributed important intellectual content during manuscript drafting or revision and accept accountability for the overall work by ensuring that questions pertaining to the accuracy or integrity of any portion of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved. All authors had full access to all the data in the study and had final responsibility for the decision to submit for publication.
Data sharing
An anonymised, deidentified version of the dataset can be made available upon request to the corresponding author to allow all results to be reproduced.
Declaration of interests
NMF reports grants from the UK Medical Research Council, UK National Institute of Health and Care Research, UK Research and Innovation, Community Jameel, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; consulting fees from the World Bank; payment or honoraria from the Wellcome Trust; travel expenses from WHO; advisory board participation for Takeda; and is a senior editor of the eLife journal. All other authors declare no competing interests.
Acknowledgments
This work is supported by the NIHR Health Protection Research Units (HPRU) in Respiratory Infections (NIHR200927), in partnership with the UK Health Security Agency. JZ and WSB are supported by funding provided through PROTECT COVID-19 National Core Study and Genotype-to-Phenotype UK National Virology Consortium (G2P-UK), funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC; MR/W005611/1), which also partially funded this work. AS is supported by an NIHR academic clinical lectureship. PSF and MAC are supported by the UK Dementia Research Institute. JD is supported by the NIHR HPRU in Emerging and Zoonotic Infections. GPT is supported by the Imperial NIHR Biomedical Research Centre. NMF is supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) MRC (Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis [MR/R015600/1] and MRC UKRI/DHSC NIHR COVID-19 rapid response call [MR/V038109/1]), NIHR HPRU in Modelling and Health Economics [NIHR200908], and philanthropic funding from Community Jameel. We thank all the participants who were involved in the study, UK Health Security Agency staff for facilitating recruitment into the study, and the staff of the Virus Reference Department for performing PCR and sequencing assays. We also thank Tamara Hopewell, Holly Grey, Jessica Grey, and Niamh Nichols for providing further logistical support. Finally, we thank the Molecular Diagnostics Unit at Imperial College London.
Supplementary Material
