Findings on the brain’s internal compass show implications for modern human experience – The Daily Texan





a study A study of specialized brain cells in mice has revealed new insights into the interplay between the brain’s internal compass and the visual environment. It is related to disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and can be used to promote virtual reality technology. Xue-Xin Wei, a co-author of the study, said that when visual information changes, the cells become less active, acting as a “reset button” to help the mouse turn. Cells can also track which direction visual cues came from, even after the cues have been removed, said Wei, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience. According to Wei, the team also found that displaying the rotation cue for a short period of time allowed cells in the direction of the head to keep track of the rotation of the visual cue. “Although we know there are indications of some kind of cephalad system in the human brain, cephalad cells have not yet been discovered in humans,” said co-author Zaki Ajabi. “You can’t stick electrodes, start recording neural activity tests, and find these neurons in humans.” Ajabi said that if discovered, the human head orientation system could enable tracking of the development of Alzheimer’s disease. “One of the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease is disorientation,” says Ajabi. “If you have access to these neurons and you see that the system is not working as accurately as it normally would, this could indicate that something is wrong, and this could lead to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. may be.” Ajabi said the research will have implications for improving virtual reality technology, but more research is needed before it can be implemented. “Putting on these VR headsets almost completely takes over your sense of orientation, and it’s easy to mess with your sense of orientation with these tools,” says Ajabi. “We think our findings confirm that visual input is the most important input to the system, tracking a person’s orientation.”

