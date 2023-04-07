Standing On One Leg – 16 Everyday Activities That Will Keep Your Body Happy And Will Change Your Life | Health & Wellbeing

T.Hinge has changed a lot since the days when humans had to chase animals for food and walk long distances for water. But our bodies are not. Add today’s personal mobility, the convenience of machines, and the screens that keep us glued to our chairs, and what do we get? Hip and back pain, neck stiffness, knee pain, and health. significant declines in many indicators of

In general, it is better to think of pain and discomfort in the body as a demand for change rather than as tissue damage or trauma. We have spent 20 years coaching everyone from athletes to those who just want to feel good. I have discovered that it can improve all systems of the body (digestive, circulatory, immune, lymphatic). The following moves are basic body maintenance and are suitable for everyone. They are the key to being able to do all the things you love well into old age.

Motion counteracts the effects of modern life, improves mobility, and improves body systems.

Some of these moves have already taken place. You may have to do it a little differently. And many others can easily tackle your day. Stand on one leg when brushing your teeth. Sit on the floor and watch TV. Walk during a phone conversation. And squeeze your butt while standing in line (who knows). What you once thought of as lazy moments are actually opportunities with little opportunity to move and make big changes in how you feel.Do it every day, or as often as possible.

sit on the floor (3 ways)

Spending 15 to 30 minutes a day sitting on the floor moves your hip joints beyond their normal reach and loads your spine in a favorable way. Both payoffs help undo some of the pain-inducing postures your body adopts when sitting in a chair to work on your computer or binge-watch a box set.

We recommend switching between the following three positions:

1 Criss Cross: Sit with your legs in front of you like you did in grade school.

2 90/90: Sit with one leg bent 90 degrees in front of you (thigh straight out from hip). Lean slightly on the front leg side of your butt and bend your other leg to a 90 degree angle with him so your foot is behind you. Change sides after 5 minutes.

3 Sitting for long periods of time: Sit with your legs straight out in front of you and either straight back or with your torso slightly tilted forward.

get up off the floor without help

Anything that comes down will always go up, but can you stand up straight off the floor from a cross-legged position without grabbing anything or putting your hands or knees on the floor? If not, don’t worry. It takes practice, but it’s worth the effort. Ability to stand up without assistance is not only a predictor of long life (Research support You’ll find that passing this test correlates with a reduction in all causes of mortality and morbidity), which indicates that your body is stable, supple and efficient.

squat

In some cultures, squatting is as common as sitting in a chair. Although not considered strength training, it is a natural human posture that benefits the knees, hips, back, and pelvic floor. The ideal squat is with your knees bent, your bottoms a few inches above the floor, your hip creases well below your knees, your toes pointing forward, and your heels flat on the floor. If too much, squat as low as possible. Grasp the door or the back of a chair for stability. Take 5 to 10 breaths.

make like a bird

If you’ve ever practiced yoga, you may be familiar with pigeon pose. This is another great move he does to strengthen his lower back (such as sitting cross-legged). This setup is similar, but simpler and more effective. Place your right foot on a bench (or tabletop), drop your knee to the side, and rest your calf on the bench perpendicular to your body. Place your left hand on your right leg, “staple” it to the bench, and rotate your torso to the left. Then rotate right. Alternate between the two positions for two minutes or as long as possible. Switch sides.

stand on one leg

It is well known that balance deteriorates with age and falls are a real danger for older people.but Falls are the third leading cause of accidental injury among 18- to 35-year-olds worldwide., that too. On one leg he stands for 20 seconds, then switches sides. If you can master it, try standing a few inches from a blank white wall. A wall with no visual cues makes it difficult. Then close your eyes and try it.

on the bounce

Skipping is another great way to improve your balance. But if you haven’t grabbed the ropes since you were 10, consider a modified version of Skip: Bounce. Resting his hands lightly on the counter and standing on his toes, he quickly bounces up and down 50 times. You don’t have to lower your heels to the ground every time. Just drop it on the way while bouncing.

Step up

Nothing is better for your body than walking. Walking not only stresses your bones, joints and muscles (in a good way), it also increases circulation and decongests your body. Walking also promotes better sleep and weight loss, and it fosters community because walking around your neighborhood helps you get to know your neighbors.

Going for a walk with someone else (which we highly recommend as conversations can fly miles) can help avoid loneliness.Aim for 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day. , increase the number of steps.

Load

Adding weight to increase the force on your body is called loading. Its power triggers a positive adaptive response in bones, muscles and other tissues, making them stronger and healthier. You can do it while walking.

One method is ‘racking’, walking with a backpack loaded with 2-4.5kg (canned food works well). Walking uphill is a type of load because it puts more strain on the body. Active walking also has a load effect. All three are great ways to improve your cardiovascular system.

Sitting in a chair all day is not enough.

don’t sit, stand more

study show Women and men who sat for more than six hours a day were 37% and 18% more likely to die, respectively, than those who sat for less than three hours a day. The message here is that even if you work hard, working out isn’t enough if you’re going to be parked in your chair for the rest of the day. Standing burns twice as many calories and feels less aches and pains than sitting.

If possible, get a standing desk or start working at the counter. If that is not possible, take frequent standing breaks during the day and always choose the ‘harder method’: taking the stairs instead of the elevator, standing while waiting for the bus, bar Leaning against the counter, giving up your seat on the couch to someone else at the party. After a while it becomes second nature.

Fidget

One of the reasons we recommend standing is that you will be making frequent and natural adjustments to your posture for comfort. As well as doing this and other types of fidgets, – Change positions on the floor or sit in different positions at your desk – Keeping your body moving also increases your calorie burn.one studyMayo Clinic/Arizona State University Obesity Solutions . and fidget increased by 54%. (Standing and fidgeting increased by 94%).

stretch out

Most things humans are designed for (climbing, walking around with objects, lifting objects) require hip extension. When this is restricted, movement is inhibited. To improve it, try “couch stretching.” Stand with your back on the couch, keeping one foot on the floor and tucking the other knee in until the seat meets the backrest or as far as you can reach it. Place your shins and feet on the back of the sofa with your toes pointing out. Squeeze your buttocks and inhale for a count of five, then release and exhale for a count of five. Do 5, then switch sides.

turn the arm

Remember the arm circles from gymnastics? Swap those baby-sized rotations for sweeps to keep your shoulder and neck muscles supple. Place your arms above your head to get taller . In a wide arc, rotate your arm up and down his 10 times. Repeat in opposite direction.

rub your feet (and toes)

Not only are our feet our foundation, but they are also the site of proprioceptors, sensors that tell us where our body is in space, and help us maintain balance. , most of us have walked around in shoes that block out information from the ground, making our feet feel numb. Going barefoot more often and massaging your heel, arch, ball, and instep for a few minutes at a time can help improve this. increase.

Studies show that women and men who sit for more than six hours a day are more likely to die than those who sit less than three hours a day.

roll with it

We are big fans of using a foam roller or ball (even a tennis ball would work) to address pain in different parts of the body. Hold, inhale for 4 seconds while squeezing your muscles, hold for 4 seconds, then relax your muscles and exhale for 8 seconds. Continue this process, moving up and down and across sore muscles.

come in from seven to eight

In other words, it’s time to sleep. Yes, you’re not technically moving, but enough sleep helps you stay moving, giving you the energy you need to mobilize as nature intended.

take a deep breath

When people with persistent back or neck pain come to us, the first thing we look at is their breathing. Breathing is like a canary in a coal mine. Whether you’re lifting weights in the gym or carrying boxes to the garage, if you can’t take a deep breath in a certain position, you won’t be able to control it. It is recommended that you do regular deep breathing exercises and focus on your nose breathing. This activates the respiratory musculature more efficiently.

squeeze the buttocks

The gluteus maximus – the large muscle in the back – controls the forward tilting of the pelvis, preventing the banana from swinging back and the tension and instability that accompanies it. Squeeze for a second, then relax for 2 seconds over a few minutes to improve glute strength and hip extension. Do this while washing the dishes and brushing your teeth while waiting in line for coffee. Count every second.

Built to move: 10 must-have habits to help you move freely and live fully, by Juliet and Kelly Starrett, published by Orion Springs (£18.99).Order a copy for £16.71 from Guardian Bookshop.com