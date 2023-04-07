Spread of COVID-19 at home associated with virus on hands and surfaces | Imperial News













A new study provides the first empirical evidence of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through people’s hands and frequently touched household surfaces.

A study led by Imperial College London sheds new light on the spread of COVID-19 within the home. most transmissions of SARS-CoV-2 occur, This is the first time that the existence of SARS-CoV-2 human hands and frequently touched the surface of the home Risk of infection between contacts. The findings support interventions at home if someone is infected. especially Frequent hand washing, regular surface disinfection, and physical distance Even if Use of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Survey of 279 households in London, was announced in lancet microbe, It was performed at the height of the pandemic during the alpha and pre-alpha waves. The study was conducted in National Institutes of Health (NIHR) Health Protection Research Unit (HPRU) in Respiratory InfectionsImperial College London and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Professor Ajith LarvaniThe lead author of the study and Director of Respiratory Infections at the NIHR HPRU said: your hands and the surfaces around you. What has not been shown so far is that the presence of the virus on people’s hands and household surfaces predicts transmission to contacts.

“Our real-life study in London homes provides the first empirical evidence that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 on people’s hands and surfaces significantly contributes to the spread of COVID-19. Since we have not systematically sampled the air in our homes, we cannot rule out the possibility of parallel airborne infections.”

“Contact-to-contact transmission, or transmission, was significantly higher in homes where the virus was found on participants’ surfaces and hands.” Nieves Derchi Faculty of Public Health

First study of its kind – Imperial College London, UKHSA and oxford university – We prospectively recruited 414 susceptible family contacts living in the same households as 279 newly diagnosed primary cases between 1 August 2020 and 31 March 2021. The study was conducted early in the pandemic, so few people were vaccinated or previously infected. They have no immunity and are susceptible to infection. This allowed researchers to rigorously assess risk factors and vectors of infection in a unique setting resembling a natural experiment. Her age range was 6-79 years old and 52% were female.

All contacts were routinely tested for SARS-CoV-2 infection by PCR on nose and throat (upper respiratory tract (URT)) swabs.

Researchers also took swabs from primary Case” and contacts hands as well as most frequently Contact surfaces in common areas (e.g., refrigerator doors, kettle handles, kitchen faucets, etc.) to measure the number of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material (RNA) and viral particles. Researchers looked for correlations between microbiological detection of the virus on hands and surfaces and transmission to household contacts.

Nieves DerchiThe first author of the Respiratory Infections study, NIHR HPRU, Imperial College London, said:

Increased risk of infection

After considering other factors that may have an impact, such as gender, vaccination status, underlying medical conditions, and the relationship between contacts and the initial patient, the researchers concluded that the virus was detected on the hands of the initial patient. found that the number of family contacts increased 1.7 times if Primary infected people are more likely to become infected than people in households who did not have the virus on their hands.

This infographic presents SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways in households, adjusted for relative risk, and takes into account demographic and household characteristics.

Similarly, the presence of the virus on the hands of a primary infected person tripled the risk of coming into contact with a positive swab in the home, resulting in twice the chance of being infected if the hands came in contact with the virus. Become. COVID19.

When the virus is present on frequently touched surfaces in the home, contacts are 3.8 times more likely to detect the virus on their hands and 1.7 times more likely to have URT swabs that are PCR positive.

“Our data strongly suggest that decontamination of frequently touched surfaces, as well as frequent hand washing, can prevent transmission. Professor Ajith Larvani National Heart and Lung Institute

Of the contacts who were initially uninfected but became infected with COVID-19 during the study, six had positive hand or household surface swabs prior to infection. This supports the directionality of transmission from household surfaces and the hands of contacts to the nose and throat.

Whole-genome sequencing of 25 index patients and their respective probable contacts confirmed that each pair of primary patient and contact was infected with the same SARS-CoV-2 strain, indicating that the primary patient and household transmission between each contact was confirmed.

Professor Lalvani said: With the potential for widespread spread of successive new variants despite booster vaccinations, simple and easily applied public health interventions and our evidence-backed message are critical to coping with COVID-19. A valuable, risk-free and timely addition to your toolkit for living safely.

“Our new understanding of how the virus is transmitted at home allows us to prioritize simple measures to stop the spread of the virus. It strongly suggests that decontamination of frequently touched surfaces can prevent infection.”

Despite the important findings, the researchers say this was an observational study and cannot prove causality. cannot be ruled out.

They also acknowledge that non-Caucasian ethnicity and geriatric groups were underrepresented in the study, and that their results were limited to pre-alpha and alpha mutants, so the results were similar to those of other groups and more recent studies. This may not apply to infectious variants.

This study was funded by the Health Protection Research Unit in Respiratory Infections at the National Institutes of Health..

‘SARS-CoV-2 household transmission risk factors and vectors: a prospective longitudinal cohort study‘ by Nieves Derqui et al.Published in magazines lancet microbe.

Main image credit: Shutterstock.