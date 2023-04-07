Bird flu risk for pets low after dog dies in Ontario: expert





As bird flu continues to spread in Canada, and has also infected mammals, experts say the risk of infection to humans and pets is low, but health officials must remain on high alert. It won’t work. Health officials said earlier this week that pet dog in oshawa, ontariodied after testing positive for H5N1, the virus that causes bird flu. Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Public Health Canada The dog developed symptoms after biting a wild goose. But Dr. Shayan Sharif, professor and acting dean of the University of Guelph Ontario College of Veterinary Medicine, said the risk to pets remains “very low” at this time. “What are the risks in the future? I think that could change as the virus starts to mutate and adapt to mammals.” I can.” This is the first time a pet dog has contracted bird flu in Canada and is one of the rare cases in the world. A case of avian influenza infection in dogs was reported in Thailand in 2004 and described in a paper. 2006 case report. a 2008 Studied abroad in Germany and Austria We also found that the H5N1 virus was present in 1.8% of the population of 171 cats. “The virus has happened to pass from birds to dogs and cats, and there is good evidence that dogs and cats can be infected, but not often. It is very rare,” Sharif said. said. Bird flu also infects other mammals. last month, Some skunks in the Vancouver area He was found dead after testing positive for the virus. Bird flu has also been found in foxes, seals, dolphins, black bears, minks, raccoons and porpoises across Canada. Sharif said H5N1 is well-adapted to avian species, but not well-adapted to mammals, making inter-mammal transmission less likely. “When[bird flu]infects mammals from birds, those mammals typically become so-called ‘dead hosts’ and are unable to transmit the virus to other mammals. Dogs can pass the virus on to other dogs or pass it on to their owners or humans,” he explained. But if the virus mutates to be better adapted to mammals, Sharif says it is “one step closer to acquiring the ability to transmit mammal-to-mammal transmission.” “That’s exactly what we want and can never do.” Avian influenza has wreaked havoc on the poultry industry since 2022, affecting 7.2 million Canadian birds as of March 29. Canadian health officials are urging pet owners not to feed their pets raw meat from game or poultry and not to eat or play with dead wild birds they find outdoors.

