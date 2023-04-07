





Source/Disclosure

Issuer: Disclosure:

The authors report no relevant financial disclosures.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio Important points: Approximately 8.5% of elderly hospitalized with COVID-19 have a history of hypothyroidism.

Adults with a history of hypothyroidism are at risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, just like adults without hypothyroidism. Older adults with a history of hypothyroidism hospitalized with COVID-19 should: Similar risk of severe outcome Mortality compared to people without hypothyroidism, according to research data. “With history hypothyroidism There is no substantial impact on in-hospital mortality among elderly patients with COVID-19. ” Viviana Bagala, Surgeons and colleagues trained at the medical faculty of the University of Ferrara, Italy, Journal of Endocrine Research“Although not all study participants had available information on the etiology of hypothyroidism, the results of the main analyzes appear to have been confirmed, especially for those with congenital hypothyroidism.” However, further studies with larger sample sizes are needed to better investigate this issue.”

Adults with previous hypothyroidism are at risk of severe consequences after hospitalization for COVID-19, as are those who have never had hypothyroidism. Image: Adobe Stock

The researchers obtained data from the GeroCovid Observational study, a multicenter retrospective-prospective study conducted in Italy. From March 2020 to December he was included adults 60 years of age or older who were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection (n = 1,245, mean age 78.6 years). A history of prehospital hypothyroidism was obtained from medical records. Participants were classified into three groups based on the etiology of hypothyroidism: congenital hypothyroidism, acquired hypothyroidism, or unspecified he. The severity of COVID-19 was determined based on his WHO classification at admission. Clinical outcomes analyzed included clinical improvement upon discharge, clinical deterioration, transfer to other care settings, and death. Of the cohort, 8.5% had a history of hypothyroidism. Of the hypothyroid patients, 20% had congenital hypothyroidism, 24% had an acquired etiology, and 30% had no etiology data. Adults with a history of hypothyroidism were less likely to have low oxygen saturation (42% vs 49.5%; P. = .03) and anorexia (4.5% vs 10.5%; P. = .01), more likely to report loss of smell (2.3% vs 0.7%; P. = .01) and myalgia (9.1% vs 4.3%; P. = .02) than those without hypothyroidism. Of the full cohort, 28.5% died during hospitalization, 46.4% clinically improved, 22.8% were transferred to another medical facility, and 1.5% clinically deteriorated. There was no difference in outcomes between adults with a history of hypothyroidism and adults without hypothyroidism. No association was observed between the two groups in her Cox regression model after adjusting for confounders. Results were similar in a secondary analysis assessing adults by hypothyroid etiology. “Future studies are needed to assess hypothyroidism etiology and thyroid hormone biochemical data to validate and confirm findings on the recent COVID-19 outbreak,” the researchers wrote. I’m here.

