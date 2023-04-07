Brain damage seen in two newborns whose mothers had COVID





A case report showed that two newborns born to COVID-positive mothers in 2020 exhibited premature seizures, developed microcephaly, and exhibited significant developmental delay. Shahnaz Duara, M.D., of the University of Miami School of Medicine, Florida, Pediatrics. The cases suggest that maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection with placentitis may have triggered an inflammatory response and oxidative stress damage to the fetal placental unit that affected the fetal brain. Researchers pointed out. In a media briefing, the infant’s clinical picture included “seizures occurring from the first day of life,” said co-author Merline Benny, M.D., Ph.D., also from the University of Miami. “As the babies grew, the head circumference became very small,” Benny said. Imaging showed significant brain atrophy, she said. One died at 13 months and another was in hospice at the time we submitted the manuscript,” she added. The report follows another study of the potential for transplacental transmission of COVID. Earlier this year, researchers at King’s College London evidence of bleeding It was associated with the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in 26 samples of fetal brain tissue and placenta collected from the start of the pandemic to April 2022. The cause of the hemorrhage was unknown, but researchers believe it may be an indirect result of infection or a maternal immune response. In the University of Miami case, both placentas showed SARS-CoV-2 protein and significantly increased inflammatory and oxidative stress markers. Human chorionic gonadotropin was markedly decreased. Both neonates were SARS-CoV-2-positive at birth, but both had detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and an increase in hematoinflammatory markers. Time-lapse MRI showed severe parenchymal atrophy and cystic encephalomalacia. The first case was an infant born prematurely at 32 weeks gestation from a woman admitted to the ICU with severe COVID-19 in July 2020. The infant was discharged 3 months later with seizure disorder and acquired microcephaly. At 13 months, he presented to the emergency department for an upper respiratory tract infection. Three days later his mother found him unresponsive in bed. Paramedics reported that he was in asystole cardiac arrest and that he could not be resuscitated. A second infant was born to a woman who was 39 weeks pregnant and had asymptomatic COVID infection during the late second trimester. At 16 hours of age, the infant had a clinical seizure, confirmed by electroencephalography. She had cerebrospinal fluid cytocytosis, but no viruses or bacteria were detected in her. She was discharged from the hospital at her 5 weeks, after which she was readmitted multiple times for epileptic seizures and respiratory infections. A 1-year follow-up examination showed microcephaly, an abnormal neurological examination, and significant neurodevelopmental delay. SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein 1 (S1) was detected in the placenta of both cases and co-localized with the nucleocapsid protein. S1 colocalizing with the nucleocapsid protein was also found in the brain in the first case. Researchers did not test for viral RNA at autopsy. In both cases, Duara and colleagues said, nothing predicted an acute hypoxic-ischemic event during labor. “In retrospect, the uniformity of testing amniotic fluid and cord blood samples for SARS-CoV-2, as well as inflammatory markers, was helpful,” they wrote. The researchers stressed that the two cases were extremely rare and occurred early in the pandemic, before a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was available. Judy George MedPage Today covers neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headaches, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, I write about pain. follow Disclosure The researchers were supported by the NIH, BioIncept, University of Miami COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant, Muriel Murray and the Robert Smith Foundation COVID-19 Research Fund. The authors have disclosed their affiliation with BioIncept and SpikeNet. Primary information Pediatrics Source reference: Benny M, et al “Maternal SARS-CoV-2, placental changes and brain damage in two newborns,” Pediatrics 2023; DOI: 10.1542/peds.2022-058271. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments provided by Disqus.

