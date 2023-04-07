





Disclosure: Cairncross does not report related financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us customerservice@slackinc.com. back to helio key Takeaway : Women diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy and the year after pregnancy were more likely to die than women diagnosed with cancer at any other time.

Future research on cancer sites is needed to guide counseling and clinical care. Cancers diagnosed during pregnancy or in the first year postpartum were associated with higher overall 5-year mortality compared with cancers not diagnosed in the last trimester, although risks were not the same for all cancer sites. No, the researchers reported. JAMA Oncology. “It is well established that pregnancy-associated breast cancer has a higher mortality rate compared with breast cancer diagnosed outside of pregnancy or postpartum. Cancers other than breast cancer restricted,” Zoe F. cologne crossMPH, Researchers and colleagues from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, wrote, These changes promote the proliferation of malignant cells, leading to more aggressive and advanced disease at diagnosis.Common physiological changes during pregnancy and postpartum may mimic early physical symptoms of cancer. Delayed diagnosis may also play a role, as there are





Data are from Cairncross ZF et al. JAMA on call2023; doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.0339.



This population-based, retrospective cohort study included 1,014 participants with cancer diagnosed during pregnancy from conception to delivery, 3,074 with cancer diagnosed between postpartum and 1 year postpartum, and the period away from pregnancy. included 20,219 participants with a diagnosis of . All participants were premenopausal women between the ages of 18 and 50 who resided in Alberta, Columbia, and Ontario, Canada, and were diagnosed with cancer between 2003 and 2016. it was done. The primary outcome was overall survival at 1 and 5 years. Time from diagnosis of cancer to death from any cause. One-year survival rates were similar across the three participant groups. However, participants diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or the puerperium had a lower 5-year overall survival. The researchers compared participants with cancers diagnosed during pregnancy (adjusted HR = 1.79; 95% CI, 1.51–2.13) and postpartum (aHR = 1.49; 95% CI, 1.33–1.67). In comparison, we observed a higher risk of death from pregnancy-related cancers. Time away from pregnancy. Mortality risk varied by cancer site, death from breast cancer (aHR = 2.01; 95% CI, 1.58-2.56), ovarian cancer (aHR = 2.6; 95% CI, 1.12-6.03), gastric cancer (aHR = 10.37) Increased risk. 95% CI, 3.56-30.24) during and away from pregnancy. Additionally, the researchers found that participants diagnosed with brain tumors (aHR = 2.75; 95% CI, 1.28-5.9), breast cancer (aHR = 1.61; 95% CI, 1.32-1.95), melanoma cancer (aHR = 1.84) pointed to an increased risk of death in 95% CI, 1.02-3.3) the postpartum period compared with the period away from pregnancy. “More studies on each cancer site are needed to provide solid evidence to guide counseling and clinical care of affected patients,” the researchers wrote.

