Health
For better video conferencing, try speaking in turns
In the early days of the pandemic, video conferencing was the only way for many of us to work, socialize, see doctors, attend yoga classes, and many other activities. became a method. It’s now a staple of the work-from-home lifestyle. His two new studies, led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, ask whether these virtual versus face-to-face interactions make us work, act and feel differently, and what’s going on in our brains. I checked.
Although people generally worked equally effectively in both situations, we found that online interactions tended to reduce a particular aspect of the conversation: speaker turnover. Studies have shown that less turn-taking in these virtual meetings leads to lower positive emotions about the interaction. It was published April 5th Journal of Neuroscience.
“One of the mechanisms by which video conferencing changes the way we work together is by changing our speech behavior. Stephanie BaltersPh.D., postdoctoral fellow in the lab Alan RiceMD, Howard C. Robbins Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.
another paper recently published cerebral cortexthe researchers reported follow-up findings.
They’ve found simple ways to boost positive feelings about interactions, whether face-to-face or online. It is an expression of gratitude towards others. In fact, neuroimaging has shown that when two people exchange gratitude (for example, for their partner’s creative ideas), parts of the brain involved in social cognition light up in synchrony.
Balters is the lead author and Reiss is the senior author of both studies.
lab work
To mimic laboratory work interactions, researchers paired 72 participants. Half pairs met in person. The other half will be on Zoom. Their interactions were recorded by video and audio, and brain activity was monitored using portable functional near-infrared spectroscopic neuroimaging, which measures changes in oxygenation in different parts of the brain.
Each pair was asked to collaborate on three work-related tasks that used different cognitive skills.
“I could have chosen any kind of task, but I chose problem-solving, creativity, and emotion-sharing tasks because I wanted them to be applicable to my work environment,” Balters said.
In a problem-solving task, researchers asked participants to identify the four most important traffic safety rules on US highways. In the creativity task, participants devised solutions to promote water conservation in California homes. Also, in the emotion sharing task, participants discussed when their needs were not met and how they felt.
Before and after each task, participants participated in several surveys to record their energy and stress levels, the duo’s performance on the task, and their feelings of intimacy with their partners. The researchers then reviewed the interaction recordings and objectively evaluated how well each pair performed on the task.
Take turns
One behavioral difference stood out. Virtual pairs switched speakers less often than face-to-face pairs. In other words, each person spoke longer before the other person responded or interrupted.
“I think people can relate to that,” Balters said. “People seem to be starting this queue less because it feels awkward to interrupt each other all the time on Zoom.”
Pairs that switched speakers more often reported greater feelings of cooperation and positive feelings about subjective performance. performed well.
“For virtual pairs, we saw a decrease in turn-taking, which is actually negative for their social interaction and task performance,” Balters said.
Perhaps because cues like gestures and facial expressions are lacking in virtual environments, turntaking has a huge impact on how we perceive interactions, Balters said.
light up the brain
When researchers examined neuroimaging data, they found a clear pattern. During face-to-face interactions, researchers found that the most interbrain coherence was seen during the emotion sharing task (when the two brains matched their activity), whereas virtual interactions showed more coherence during the task. Generated – Tasks of Solving and Creativity. More coherence isn’t necessarily better, says Balters, and could simply mean that the same parts of both brains are working harder. , it could mean that the partners are having trouble hearing each other.
Researchers also identified specific patterns of brain coherence associated with increased turn-taking.
“By understanding what is happening in the brain with neuroimaging, we can develop better technical interventions,” said Balters. “We may be able to help video conferencing companies improve their systems with new features that make queuing easier and bring brain activity as close to face-to-face interaction as possible.”
For now, researchers have tested non-technical interventions. After completing the task, the participant was asked to spend her two minutes expressing gratitude to her partner. Short-term exercise had a significant impact on brain activity.
“We found increased brain-to-brain coherence in different areas of the brain associated with social cognitive processing,” Balters said.
Afterwards, both face-to-face and virtual pairs reported feeling more connected to their partners.
“So, regardless of the forum, expressing gratitude to your partner is beneficial because it makes you feel more connected,” says Balters.
Dear readers, thank you for reading this article.
photo courtesy alex the rock
|
Sources
2/ https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2023/04/07/for-better-video-meetings-try-taking-turns-talking/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- LIVE updates | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket news
- Two Democrats have been kicked out of the Tennessee House after gun control protests
- Today’s 2023 Masters TV Broadcast Times, Latest Odds & How to Watch
- DOJ opens investigation into leaks of apparent classified US military documents
- Students incorporating animation into daily lessons
- Everett settles $500,000 lawsuit with bikini-clad baristas over dress code ordinance – NBC 6 South Florida
- Protectionism spreading on both sides of the Atlantic
- Photos show Laredo supporting Donald Trump at a flag waving event
- PM Modi in Telangana today to inaugurate development projects; CM KCR to skip program
- Looking into Zelensky’s speaking role at G20 summit, Ukrainian minister to visit India next week
- Videos showing woman’s violence not enough to get stabbing victim a restraining order
- Salukis score a season-high 17 runs at Evansville