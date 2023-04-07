Health
Association between intake of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease
In a recent study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutritionresearchers evaluated the association with omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake, cognitive decline, and dementia.
study: Relationship between omega-3 fatty acids and dementia and cognitive decline: Evidence from cohort studies in terms of supplementation, dietary intake, and blood markers. Image Credit: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock.com
Background
Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a neurodegenerative disease, is highly prevalent among the elderly and lacks effective treatments, leading to the identification of risk factors that can be modified to prevent and/or delay the onset of AD. Is required.
Omega-3, which comes primarily from food sources such as fish and plants, improves brain development and cognition and reduces inflammation.
However, observational studies have reported equivocal results with omega-3 supplements. Effectiveness For prevention of AD, cognitive decline and dementia.
Additionally, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have reported limited protection against AD and cognitive impairment by omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, studies evaluating the interaction between apolipoprotein E (APOE ε4) and omega-3 have reported conflicting results.
About research
This study investigated whether omega-3 intake prevents Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive decline, or dementia.
Long-term data from 1,135 AD Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) study non-dementia participants (aged 55 to 90 years) were analyzed to determine the relationship between omega-3 intake and serological biomarkers with new-onset AD. Relationships were determined at 6 years of follow-up.
In addition, the team performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of previously published cohort-type studies to examine the association between dietary omega-3 fatty acid intake and biomarkers and cognitive decline or dementia.
In addition, we performed meta-regression modeling to assess dose-response relationships and adjusted for covariates such as age, gender, education level, APOE ε4 status, and cognitive status to determine relative risk (RR) values.
Face-to-face interviews were conducted to obtain data on medical disorder history, and individuals underwent neuropsychological and cognitive assessments at study initiation and follow-up.
Nutrition data were obtained using a medication questionnaire. Individuals taking omega-3 supplements for more than 1.0 years constituted the ‘exposed’ group and the others constituted the ‘unexposed’ group.
Blood samples were taken from all participants. The team used Nightingale Health nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics to quantify fatty acid composition and NMR spectroscopy to quantify serological metabolites.
The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease was based on the National Institute of Neurological and Communication Disorders and Stroke and Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association (NINCDS-ADRDA) criteria. Dementia was diagnosed using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 4th/5th Edition (DSM-IV/DSM-V). Cognitive decline was assessed using the Mini Mental Status Test Scale.
Until 17 March 2022, The Cochrane Library, PubMed, and the EMBASE database will continue to publish, through 17 March 2022, omega-3 intakes, their biomarkers, and original case-control or cohort studies assessing associations with new-onset linguistics. Search without limits. AD, cognitive decline, or dementia due to any cause.
Data were extracted by two independent investigators and discrepancies were resolved by a third investigator. Study quality was assessed using the Newcastle Ottawa Quality Scale (NOS). Cox proportional hazards modeling was performed to calculate the hazard ratio (HR).
result
Of the ADNI study participants, 46% were female, with a mean follow-up of 2.8 years. Individuals developing AD showed a propensity for apolipoprotein E carriage. Long-term omega-3 users had a 64.0% reduction in AD risk (HR 0.4).
There is moderate to high-level evidence that dietary omega-3 intake, especially that of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (RR 0.8), modulates apolipoprotein E status (RR 0.8) to reduce cognitive decline. Or it was shown that 20.0% of all causes of dementia can be prevented.
In a dose-response analysis involving 27,161 and 3,797 individuals and 3,797 cases, respectively, each 0.10 g/day increase in eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA intake was associated with a 10% and 10% risk of cognitive decline, respectively. It was shown to decrease by 8.0%.
There was moderate to high level evidence of a lower risk of cognitive decline in individuals with high serological EPA levels (RR 0.9) and red blood cell membrane DHA (RR 0.9).
Initially, after reviewing titles and abstracts, 18,230 records were identified, of which 709 records were considered, and after detailed evaluation, 48 studies were eligible for analysis, 31 of which were included in the meta-analysis. was considered and consisted of 103,651 individuals.
This was reduced to a meta-analysis of 18 studies involving 46,548 individuals and found that omega-3 intake significantly reduced the risk of cognitive decline, especially after adjusting for apolipoprotein E status (RR 0.8) ( RR 0.9) was shown.
Dietary DHA intake reduced the risk of dementia and AD by 27% and 24%, respectively. The risk of cognitive decline in those aged 65.0 and older was significantly reduced by 23.0%.
The reliability of the evidence was highest for red blood cells, lowest for diet, and lowest for plasma. Sensitivity analyzes excluding cases diagnosed within 1 year yielded similar results.
Conclusion
Overall, the results of this study indicate that the use of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids significantly reduces the risk of AD, and that the possible alleviation effect by apolipoprotein E is reduced in a dose-dependent manner, especially among long-term consumers. I showed that.
Meta-analysis results strengthened the relationship between omega-3 and its peripheral biomarker levels and dementia, cognitive decline, or AD.
The authors suggested that 1 gram per day could be considered a threshold dose of omega-3 intake to prevent cognitive decline.
Serological DHA and EPA levels, and erythrocyte DHA levels should be routinely tested among individuals at high risk for AD. However, future studies should be conducted to better understand gene-environment interactions in omega-3 intake.
