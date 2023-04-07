





Disclosure: The researchers report receiving support from China's National Natural Science Foundation and programs from Sichuan's Ministry of Science and Technology for their research.





Important points: Added sugar has been shown to increase a variety of risk factors.

You can prevent these risks by reducing your intake to less than 25 g per day and drinking less than one sugary drink per week.

You can prevent these risks by reducing your intake to less than 25 g per day and drinking less than one sugary drink per week. To prevent the negative effects of added sugar, researchers recommend reducing your intake to six teaspoons per day and drinking less than one sugar-sweetened beverage each week. Recent studies have shown that the higher the intake of added sugars, also called “free sugars,” high risk of CVD, Replacing them with non-free sugars was inversely associated with the incidence of both total CVD and stroke. Sugar is also associated with risk factors such as diabetes and obesity. in fact, Healthy People 2030 Goal is to Limit Added Sugars Up to 11.5% of total daily calories for improved overall health.





“As an important component of the human diet, sugar has been used for decades primarily for obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hyperuricemia, gout, ectopic fat accumulation, dental caries, and some cancers. It has been shown to be adversely associated with a variety of risk factors, including Yin Huang, MD, Researchers and colleagues from the Department of Urology, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China, wrote: We need a comprehensive assessment of the quality of the existing evidence.” The researchers therefore conducted a comprehensive review of existing meta-analyses to assess potential biases, validity and quality of evidence in the available studies on sugar intake and health outcomes. included 73 meta-analyses from 8,601 articles spanning over 80 health outcomes. Huang and colleagues found that high levels of sugar intake were generally more harmful than beneficial to health, especially with respect to cardiometabolic disease. To this end, we recommend reducing your sugar intake to less than 25 g (6 teaspoons) per day and sugar-sweetened beverages to less than 1 drink per week. Researchers specifically noted the harmful associations between sugar intake and: 18 endocrine/metabolic consequences such as higher BMI and diabetes.

10 cardiovascular outcomes including stroke, hypertension, and myocardial infarction.

Seven cancer outcomes including breast, pancreas, and prostate.and

Ten other outcomes including allergy, dental, liver, bone and neuropsychiatric outcomes. Huang et al. added that moderate-quality evidence indicates that high and low sugar intakes are associated with weight gain and ectopic fat accumulation. Low-quality evidence suggested that the risk of gout increased by 4% for each sugary drink consumed per week. were associated with a 4% higher risk of all-cause mortality and a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease. The researchers also noted low-quality evidence showing that each 25 g increase in fructose intake per day was associated with a 22% higher risk of pancreatic cancer. “Combining our findings with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the World Cancer Research Fund/American Cancer Institute, limit your consumption of free or added sugars to less than 25 grams per day (approximately 6 servings per day). We recommend that you reduce and limit your intake of sugary beverages to less than one serving per week (about 200 mL to 355 mL/week),” Huang and colleagues concluded. “Changing sugar consumption patterns, especially among children and adolescents, urgently needs a combination of public health education and policies that are widespread around the world.”

